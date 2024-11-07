Jonathan Pie’s extremely NSFW rant on what went wrong for the US touches a nerve or ten

Entertainment Jonathan Pie satire

Congratulations on living in the timeline where Donald Trump is all set to go back into the White House, Elon Musk is busy ruining what was previously a great social media platform, and James Corden has vowed to return to the UK. Jackpot!

The internet post mortem of the Dems’ drubbing is in full swing, and opinions are many and varied.

The haters said she couldn't do it. And they were right. Honestly great call from the haters. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 6, 2024

Anyways liberals should start doing podcasts and tiktoks whatever aimed at setting the youth straight. Since the days of gamergate the right has totally dominated this shit and liberals havent taken it seriously at all — Darrell Owens (@IDoTheThinking) November 6, 2024

The problem wasn't Kamala Harris not talking to young men on misogynistic podcasts, the problem is how young men are talking about women on misogynistic podcasts. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) November 7, 2024

Can we skip the think pieces about how the Democrats failed? We had a referendum on racism, sexism, and ethnic cleansing and the American people voted in favor of those things. It’s not a campaign strategy failure. Americans chose the campaign running on cruelty. That’s it. — Abbie Richards (@abbieasr) November 6, 2024

We’re going to hear lots of stories about which people, policies and rhetoric are to blame for the Democrats’ defeat. Some of those stories may even be true! But an underrated factor is that 2024 was an absolutely horrendous year for incumbents around the world pic.twitter.com/7iuPQFs31o — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) November 7, 2024

No matter what happens, I don't believe Democrats need to do any introspection. The reality is that half of America is full of hate & is willing to sacrifice women & girls to save $0.20 on gas. That's not something that can be changed by altering a campaign position. — Minnesota Dog Mom (@minndogmom) November 6, 2024

Democrats didn’t learn the lessons they were supposed to learn in 2016 and I’m thinking it’s entirely possible that they will not learn any lessons from what happened last night. Learning lessons requires acknowledging failed strategy and they hate doing this. They hate it. — Alan Holmes (@oh_HOLMES) November 6, 2024

Jonathan Pie had some pretty strong thoughts about what went wrong, and he voiced them with his customary level of vitriol and swearing – just how we like it.

It’s really, really not safe for work.

Trump wins the White House. Again.

The Democrats blew it. Again.

A depressing yet predictable result. pic.twitter.com/YAGfv2SAmd — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) November 6, 2024

“Just relying on the vote of city-dwelling, latte-swilling Liberal women doesn’t win elections.” “What about ‘If you’re genuinely trying to understand why America would vote for a convicted felon, a fraudster, a known liar and an adjudicated rapist who paid off a porn star with campaign finances and then lied about it, stay tuned.’?”

As brutal as it was, Pie’s opinion hit home with a lot of people. Not everyone, but enough to push it to three million views in less than 24 hours.

Here are a few top reactions.

1.

Thing is: Trump IS the very thing they are railing against.

A corrupt lying self serving rich powerful authoritarian arsehole who couldn't give a flying fuck about any of them. Someone please make that make sense. — muttly (@muttlysaid) November 6, 2024

2.

This is hilarious — Ben (@_RealSuperhuman) November 6, 2024

3.

Jonathan Pie brilliance — DC (@DaveClarkDesign) November 6, 2024

4.

A sobering but as always spot on dose of truth and reality check from @JonathanPieNews – take the man on as campaign manager next time and the democrats might stand a chance. #ATragicDay #Despondent https://t.co/beEPf9HUvl — Dan Persson (@bonfils1980) November 6, 2024

5.

Another masterpiece of barely restrained outrage. I hope you realise you now have to keep doing this for 4 more years? — Maurice Gran – rare voice of reason (@mauricegran) November 6, 2024

6.

Best rant of the day. https://t.co/L02FDSHduO — Robert Young Pelton (@RYP__) November 6, 2024

7.

Where were we? How did we let this happen? https://t.co/vWZqQ4tz7f — rachael (@rachwynne1) November 6, 2024

8.

Sick of it all as I am, this is worth your time. https://t.co/RWXGEwJq8H — Hudson Mack (@HudsonHMack) November 6, 2024

9.

the meltdown we all needed https://t.co/7N66CW2Kz7 — roxid (@roxidh) November 6, 2024

10.

This belongs in a museum https://t.co/PoHT3IhPUW — Steve Skojec (@SteveSkojec) November 6, 2024

11.

Please take 11 minutes out of your day to watch this.

You need 11 minutes because you need to watch it twice.

Maybe make coffee and watch 3 times.

https://t.co/5mNr8D8JEW — Kym (@KymLouC) November 6, 2024

12.

Depressing and true but Biden played a big part in Kamala’s defeat by resigning too late. Plus having the richest man in the world backing Trump helped him quite considerably I would think. https://t.co/olGzpxxhyR — Debby Holt (@debbyholtauthor) November 6, 2024

You can tell a lot about something by the people who object to it. We’ll just leave this here.

