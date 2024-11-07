Entertainment Jonathan Pie satire

Jonathan Pie’s extremely NSFW rant on what went wrong for the US touches a nerve or ten

Poke Staff. Updated November 7th, 2024

Congratulations on living in the timeline where Donald Trump is all set to go back into the White House, Elon Musk is busy ruining what was previously a great social media platform, and James Corden has vowed to return to the UK. Jackpot!

The internet post mortem of the Dems’ drubbing is in full swing, and opinions are many and varied.

Jonathan Pie had some pretty strong thoughts about what went wrong, and he voiced them with his customary level of vitriol and swearing – just how we like it.

It’s really, really not safe for work.

“Just relying on the vote of city-dwelling, latte-swilling Liberal women doesn’t win elections.”

“What about ‘If you’re genuinely trying to understand why America would vote for a convicted felon, a fraudster, a known liar and an adjudicated rapist who paid off a porn star with campaign finances and then lied about it, stay tuned.’?”

As brutal as it was, Pie’s opinion hit home with a lot of people. Not everyone, but enough to push it to three million views in less than 24 hours.

Here are a few top reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

You can tell a lot about something by the people who object to it. We’ll just leave this here.

The irony of this “comedian” attempting an edgy parody of a real life fake news idiot whilst parroting their exact talking points is delicious. It’s a mind virus.

Source Jonathan Pie Image Screengrab