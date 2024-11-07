‘Somebody should make a movie everyone likes’ – 22 responses from film lovers saying ‘they did!’

Entertainment movies

We all have those movies that we hold up as being perfect and that should be universally beloved.

So when Twitter user Corey Atad said this in a tweet, people responded in droves:

somebody should make a movie everyone likes — Corey Atad (@CoreyAtad) October 21, 2024

Here are some of the suggestions people made (consider this a list of films to watch, if you haven’t seen them already!).

1.

like Die Hard — Corey Atad (@CoreyAtad) October 21, 2024

2.

they already did, it’s called Mamma Mia and everyone loves it https://t.co/9LWleWEKbt pic.twitter.com/4jrZsBcKri — (@literallyferr) October 24, 2024

3.

Robert Zemeckis did it in the 80s. pic.twitter.com/XAeGDSBudt — H. Kyle Foster (@hkfoster) October 27, 2024

4.

5.

Home Alone literally exists — Goldie (@GoldieLoxGG) October 27, 2024

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.