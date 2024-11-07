‘Somebody should make a movie everyone likes’ – 22 responses from film lovers saying ‘they did!’
We all have those movies that we hold up as being perfect and that should be universally beloved.
So when Twitter user Corey Atad said this in a tweet, people responded in droves:
somebody should make a movie everyone likes
Here are some of the suggestions people made (consider this a list of films to watch, if you haven’t seen them already!).
1.
like Die Hard
2.
they already did, it’s called Mamma Mia and everyone loves it https://t.co/9LWleWEKbt pic.twitter.com/4jrZsBcKri
3.
Robert Zemeckis did it in the 80s. pic.twitter.com/XAeGDSBudt
4.
The entire trilogy pic.twitter.com/9bcXn1W7qy
5.
Home Alone literally exists
6.
they already have pic.twitter.com/01p3Eo7K6j https://t.co/YCWUmKBngI
7.
They did https://t.co/W4gFJ2PsEo pic.twitter.com/jrN91jPVEJ
8.
How can you dislike Charade ? pic.twitter.com/HITtnGzhvp https://t.co/ZATUVugJCR
9.
we have that already https://t.co/DtWJc1Wd93 pic.twitter.com/yzbaqAxNb2
10.
we have that already? https://t.co/8ww2M85cwj pic.twitter.com/Hbb06p8ZeM
11.
they did its called Some Like It Hot pic.twitter.com/mzWBwXreCB
