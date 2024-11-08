People are relating hard to Ian Wright’s enthusiastic reaction to Gary Barlow’s giant son

Entertainment podcasts

If you’re in the UK or Ireland, almost as much as you’ve seen about Trump’s victory, you’ll have seen matched online with memes about Gary Barlow‘s ‘giant’ son.

It started with this –

Gary Barlow's son is scared, he doesn't know why he's so big pic.twitter.com/U5nqEasKOc — cants (@cantseyy) November 4, 2024

The sight of Dan Barlow, who is actually a tall but not enormous 6ft 2, towering over his 5ft 9 dad, provided a desperately needed distraction from *waves hand*, resulting in literally thousands of posts like these –

Gary Barlow’s son gives one of his Polo Mints to a horse. pic.twitter.com/PGbWBXP0pr — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) November 7, 2024

BREAKING: Gary Barlow’s son’s rubber duck rescued in Hong Kong pic.twitter.com/ZqmTok52DH — PG (@geraghtyismo) November 7, 2024

Gary Barlow fetching his son’s football ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/V9HruIK5KX — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 7, 2024

Even comedy legend Tommy Cannon spotted the trend – and (quite reasonably) wanted in.

@GaryBarlow can I join the giant son club? pic.twitter.com/M4jhrxfbCq — Tommy Cannon (@TheTommyCannon) November 7, 2024

He definitely qualifies for membership.

Over on Gary Neville‘s YouTube channel, The Overlap, as he, Roy Keane, Jill Scott, Ian Wright and the crew were getting ready to record their Stick to Football podcast, Ian Wright couldn’t wait to show everyone the memes.

Ian Wright immediately showing everyone Gary Barlow’s son on the overlap is the best content you’ll see today pic.twitter.com/ve7Qcv1RX4 — Thomas Jubb (@TomJubb1867) November 7, 2024

It resonated with the Dan Barlow-obsessed public. This is how people reacted.

1.

me to absolutely every human being I’ve seen this week… pic.twitter.com/44hOCW4eDQ — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) November 7, 2024

2.

This is spectacular. Ian Wright is one of us pic.twitter.com/MWg0x4JBRb — US Deelection 2024 (@PrincessMissDee) November 7, 2024

3.

The fact that the only thing to compete with Donald Trump retaking the White House on here was the sense of astonishment at the size of Gary Barlow’s son is up there with the most English things ever. I love Ian Wright. https://t.co/FWITMjOI2k — HLTCO (@HLTCO) November 7, 2024

4.

The only news story I can tolerate this week. https://t.co/Nl62tGOLUi — Helen Osborne (@helen_osborne) November 7, 2024

5.

Ian Wright when he spots Gary Barlow’s giant son for the first time https://t.co/kE51MQHYPZ pic.twitter.com/KbCni11GnQ — John Morton (@mohnjorton) November 7, 2024

6.

FUCK OFF IM CRYING https://t.co/YbbcOFY4Nz — chloe (@castielminogue) November 7, 2024

7.

Ian Wright is the rest of the UK this week pic.twitter.com/ZEAUxZNhp2 — (@_DIGB) November 7, 2024

8.

First thing Ian Wright said on the Overlap was “Have you seen the size of Gary Barlows son”. Didn’t even say morning — George Scaife (@Scaife51) November 7, 2024

9.

I think Gary Barlows' Son should be the country's mascot https://t.co/2gTbusnDrw — Brkn (@trbldz) November 7, 2024

10.

I love how Ian Wright just scrolling through twitter like every other person out there. https://t.co/jAIX7wXn7d — Clár Ní Chuarta (@ClaireMcCourt16) November 7, 2024

11.

do you reckon Ian Wright rocks up to taping every week with the latest memes ready to show the others? need the behind the scenes footage from a couple weeks ago of him explaining the Rizzler to a befuddled Roy Keane https://t.co/23fL1qAxah — FKA figs (@david__blowie) November 7, 2024

12.

The best bit of this is Wrighty realising he needs to explain to Roy who Gary Barlow is https://t.co/u7G2jBEAEh — Molly Hudson (@M0lly_Writes) November 7, 2024

13.

I’d love Roy Keane to be dismissive of a meme I showed him https://t.co/LhzqHV6Wi8 — Sarah (@sarahvanpelt) November 7, 2024

14.

Just Ian Wright saying what everyone else in the country is thinking right now. pic.twitter.com/a740hKo1fB — The Manc (@TheMancUK) November 7, 2024

If it’s made it to The Overlap, surely Parliament must be next. Or maybe just The Rest is Football.

At this rate there are going to be questions in Parliament about Gary Barlow’s Big Son https://t.co/FkkYsAJuga — Kelly Welles (@kelly_welles) November 7, 2024

You can watch the full episode of Stick to Football, with special guest David Moyes, here.

READ MORE

A picture of ‘Gary Barlow’s massive son’ became the meme to end all memes and is just the escape from reality we need right now

H/T Thomas Jubb Image Screengrab