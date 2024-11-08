Entertainment podcasts

People are relating hard to Ian Wright’s enthusiastic reaction to Gary Barlow’s giant son

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 8th, 2024

If you’re in the UK or Ireland, almost as much as you’ve seen about Trump’s victory, you’ll have seen matched online with memes about Gary Barlow‘s ‘giant’ son.

It started with this –

The sight of Dan Barlow, who is actually a tall but not enormous 6ft 2, towering over his 5ft 9 dad, provided a desperately needed distraction from *waves hand*, resulting in literally thousands of posts like these –

Even comedy legend Tommy Cannon spotted the trend – and (quite reasonably) wanted in.

He definitely qualifies for membership.

Over on Gary Neville‘s YouTube channel, The Overlap, as he, Roy Keane, Jill Scott, Ian Wright and the crew were getting ready to record their Stick to Football podcast, Ian Wright couldn’t wait to show everyone the memes.

It resonated with the Dan Barlow-obsessed public. This is how people reacted.

If it’s made it to The Overlap, surely Parliament must be next. Or maybe just The Rest is Football.

You can watch the full episode of Stick to Football, with special guest David Moyes, here.

H/T Thomas Jubb Image Screengrab