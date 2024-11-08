Jacob Rees-Mogg said Trump’s victory is a crushing defeat for the global elites – 14 exploding irony meters

Politics donald trump jacob rees-mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg may have lost his seat in Parliament, but he still has his job as a right-wing mouthpiece for GB News, and a blog he calls Letters From an Englishman. It was in his blog that he chose to hold forth on the US election results.

That sound you can hear is the last few irony meters in existence shattering into a thousand pieces. The outrage was palpable.

1.

I see Jacob Rees Mogg likes fucking it into the elites.

That’s Jacob Rees Mogg. — John Niven HQ (@estellecostanza) November 7, 2024

2.

Millionaire offshore hedge fund manager with an estate pretends to not be elite. — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) November 7, 2024

3.

The ten richest people in the US added $64billion to their wealth on the back of Trump win and Mogg continues to pretend people like him are on the side of the people against the elite. Same trick with Brexit after which of course he shipped his cash to https://t.co/KjQNgVoqaw — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) November 7, 2024

4.

You’re a multi-millionaire old Etonian, who lives in a stately home and runs a private equity company and has his own news show, if you aren’t a member of the global elite, it’s hard to imagine who might be. — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) November 7, 2024

5.

We still doing the billionaires aren't the global elite shite? Aye? https://t.co/l3uZvNVev2 — H4mez (@hamezhill) November 7, 2024

6.

Donald Trump's victory is a crushing defeat for the "global elite", says Trump-supporting Old Etonian, international hedge fund millionaire, and member of the landed gentry, Jacob Rees-Mogg https://t.co/9wJTfBqlHY — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 7, 2024

7.

The son of the former editor of The Times, educated at Westminster Under School, Eton College & Oxford University, then president of Oxford University Conservative Association, whose fortune was boosted by his wife's inheritance, calls out the 'global elite'. Jacob, you plum. — The Tories Made Me German (@WyndhamWallace) November 7, 2024

8.

Global elite not recognizing its own face in the mirror. https://t.co/PspVme6Jhy — Barry (@BarryBlond) November 7, 2024

9.

Mogg is an over promoted hatstand of bollox. https://t.co/LO1vwUdWsm — Sir Robert Godwin KFC. (@chirpychappy1) November 7, 2024

10.

11.

so a crushing defeat for you and your friends? — Abdullah Afzal (@Abdullah_Azfal) November 7, 2024

12.

Are people really so stupid that they buy the “global elite” narrative nonsense from this double-barrelled Eton-and-Oxford-educated investment-banker former-government-minister multi-millionaire buffoon? https://t.co/Mk4NEzlFPT — Michael Merrifield (@AstroMikeMerri) November 7, 2024

13.

For the billionth time, irony is not simply dead. It’s been poisoned; shot; hung, drawn & quartered; shoved in a weighted sack & thrown in the river; hauled out; run over by a truck; and finally buried in concrete. But these twats will find it again. Soon. https://t.co/FdILD0Z1C1 — Chris W (@Chris_Fac213) November 7, 2024

14.

Is he taking the piss? https://t.co/3h5Nar53fP — edwin heathcote (@edwinheathcote) November 7, 2024

Nothing like a bit of good old-fashioned withering sarcasm to deal with the Rees-Moggs of this world.

We're finally hearing from a true working class hero. https://t.co/McJyOLjV6k — Lee Thomas (@leethomas5) November 7, 2024

