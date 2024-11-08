Politics donald trump jacob rees-mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg said Trump’s victory is a crushing defeat for the global elites – 14 exploding irony meters

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 8th, 2024

Jacob Rees-Mogg may have lost his seat in Parliament, but he still has his job as a right-wing mouthpiece for GB News, and a blog he calls Letters From an Englishman. It was in his blog that he chose to hold forth on the US election results.

Rees-Mogg tweet, Donald Trump's victory is a crushing defeat for the global elite and should be celebrated. Read more in my weekly article:

That sound you can hear is the last few irony meters in existence shattering into a thousand pieces. The outrage was palpable.

Nothing like a bit of good old-fashioned withering sarcasm to deal with the Rees-Moggs of this world.

Jemaine Clement had the only response necessary for people saying Trump’s win was a blow for the American ‘elite’

