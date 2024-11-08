This Scottish politician really wasn’t mincing his words over Donald Trump’s re-election and had Scots everywhere cheering

Politics donald trump scotland

The UK’s foreign secretary David Lammy has spent the last 24 hours or so frantically distancing himself from not entirely flattering remarks he made about Donald Trump back in the day.

But there was no such qualms from Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie, who we have to confess we hadn’t heard of before but who now we will never forget.

He was responding in the Scottish Parliament to first minister John Swinney’s letter of congratulations to Trump and was he mincing his words? Of course he wasn’t.

And it’s really rather magnificent.

Boom.

Never been prouder to be a Scot. The whole free world knows America is fucked. — Kym ️‍ (@Kym29Kym) November 8, 2024

I am a proud son of Scotland. This is who we are. https://t.co/YTp7kJb3k1 — Ehren (@CampArlington) November 8, 2024

Trump is half Scottish and they want nothing to do with him. Lol. — CK14 (@palazzo214) November 8, 2024

Scotland gets it. Also y’all mind taking me in? https://t.co/zXoNNuru87 — mayra (@myra7) November 8, 2024

I love Scotland and RIP Jane Godley…TRUMP IS A CUNT” — SarahCA (@SarahBCalif) November 8, 2024

I feel ya Scotland https://t.co/UQnyPJoMFf — JoyJoy (@Joyzwish) November 8, 2024

