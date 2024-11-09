Pics art cats

Just a wonderful collection of ‘cats stealing food in paintings’

David Harris. Updated November 9th, 2024

Since the dawn of the internet, cats have featured prominently as a collective obsession. Perfectly understandable, in our opinion. There are literally hundreds of social media accounts dedicated to our feline friends, but it turns out that this obsession pre-dates the digital age by many, many years.

Looking through the following collection of ‘cats stealing food in paintings’ we can deduce that the great artists of the past were just as cat obsessed as us.

Thanks to James Lucas for compiling the artworks and sharing on Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

