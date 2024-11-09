Just a wonderful collection of ‘cats stealing food in paintings’

Pics art cats

Since the dawn of the internet, cats have featured prominently as a collective obsession. Perfectly understandable, in our opinion. There are literally hundreds of social media accounts dedicated to our feline friends, but it turns out that this obsession pre-dates the digital age by many, many years.

Looking through the following collection of ‘cats stealing food in paintings’ we can deduce that the great artists of the past were just as cat obsessed as us.

Thanks to James Lucas for compiling the artworks and sharing on Twitter.

Thread of cats stealing food in paintings 1. Still Life with cat by Desportes, 1705 pic.twitter.com/v6cXHbLFOZ — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) August 8, 2024

2. Still Life of the remnants of a meal with a lunging cat, Alexandre-François Desportes, 18th century pic.twitter.com/tddBaLmmIH — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) August 8, 2024

3. Fish still life with two cats by Martin Ferdinand Quadal, 1781 This little devil said: “Okay, I will stay here and be the lookout." pic.twitter.com/xlyPdBYgsd — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) August 8, 2024

4. Still life with a cat and a mackerel on a table top by Giovanni Rivalta, 18th century pic.twitter.com/X24rUnYIrU — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) August 8, 2024

5. The Collared Thief by William James Webbe, 1860 pic.twitter.com/v1s2gkkL9g — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) August 8, 2024

6. Cat stealing a string of sausages by Abraham van Beyeren, 17th century pic.twitter.com/tV07nNP7se — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) August 8, 2024

7. Still life with a cat by Sebastiano Lazzari, 1760 pic.twitter.com/5otGDPqlpg — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) August 8, 2024

8. Kitchen still life with fish and cat by Sebastian Stoskopff, ca 1650 pic.twitter.com/o0PkN3wLPx — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) August 8, 2024

9. An oyster supper by Horatio Henry Couldery, 1882 pic.twitter.com/ftQdsU5DOY — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) August 8, 2024

10. Still Life with an ebony chest by Frans Snyders, 17th century Can you spot the thief? pic.twitter.com/57EwxmX2yA — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) August 8, 2024

11. Still life with a cat by Alexandre-Francois Desportes, 1724 pic.twitter.com/4nQcovtYCR — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) August 8, 2024

