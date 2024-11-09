A misunderstanding over Andrea Bocelli’s favourite food place left Jimmy Fallon with egg on his face

Celebrity Jimmy Fallon

Opera star Andrea Bocelli, perhaps best known for his hit Con te Partirò – Time to Say Goodbye, has been doing the media rounds to promote his new concert film, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, so he found himself on The Tonight Show chatting with Jimmy Fallon.

During a break, after Andrea’s appearance, Jimmy spoke to the audience to clarify something from the interview.

Well, that’s awkward. It appears that with an Italian accent, Italy and Eataly sound the same, and what Jimmy thought was Andrea’s joke about having to go to Italy for good food was actually a genuine tip to eat in Eataly – a US-based chain of food markets.

TikTok users were mortified on Jimmy Fallon’s behalf.

1.

Definitely a “who’s on first” moment.

Abby Ranoo

2.

STOP HAHAHAHAH why didn’t anyone intervene!!

jenchieng

3.

I’m actually in tears.

Liza Koshy

4.

Yo the grace of Andrea Bocelli though. Classy.

jrann070

5.

Bro. I would never forget this conversation for the rest of my life and be so embarrassed.



6.

I still don’t understand the conclusion.

Elia K

7.

Not the WHOLE audience in on it.

Steffani

8.

Put some respect on Eataly.

Tejas Wildflower

9.

This is “I need to go to a new school from now on” level of embarrassment.

BOB!

10.

I’ve eaten at Eataly and I wouldn’t have believed it either.

Melissa Jacobs

11.

I can’t stop watching this.

Jen

12.

I’m Italian and I finally know now how to pronounce Eataly.

Yellilaria

13.

Andrea could have just spelled the name of Eataly and close the case.

Omar4real

14.

Your whole audience is like FINALLY we can tell you.

Jalene Taylor

ACBirch wasn’t wrong.

This happening was the dream of the owners of Eataly.

Source The Tonight Show Image Screengrab