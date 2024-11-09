“What’s the weirdest combination of food that you enjoy?” – 17 recipes for disaster and/or deliciousness

Life food

We try not to make judgements about people’s food tastes around these parts.

So when we came across this question on Reddit, we approached it with an open mind.

“What’s the weirdest combination of food that you enjoy?”

And well, people had some strange combos to report. Getting harder and harder not to judge…

1.

“I think the weirdest combination I enjoy is marshmallows on pizza. It sounds strange, but the sweet marshmallows melt and mix with the savory cheese.”

-anthony5862

2.

“I love peanut butter and pickles together, it’s salty, sweet, and surprisingly delicious.”

-SweetKaelith

3.

“Vanilla ice cream with french fries. It may sound strange, but the contrast between the sweetness of the ice cream and the saltiness of the potatoes has something magical about it. The crunchy texture of the potatoes with the cold smoothness of the ice cream is like a little flavor party. I don’t know why, but I’m always amazed at how well it works.”

-DollfaceLatina

4.

“Peanut butter on a burger. Sounds strange, but trust me, it’s life-changing.”

-lolli_trannnnny-1

5.

“Watermelon and yellow mustard.”

-PassengerWest8873

6.

“When no one’s looking, I put horseradish and peanut butter on my grilled cheese.”

-BeezerBrom

7.

“Strong cheddar and mashed banana on a bread roll.”

-martymcgoo

8.

“Popcorn in milk and I sometimes put vinegar on my pizza.”

-Lavendeer__

9.