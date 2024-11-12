Videos advertising Gaming

This banned Xbox ad from 2002 has been going viral again and it goes pretty hard

David Harris. Updated November 12th, 2024

Back in 2002 this TV and cinema advert was first shown to promote the European launch of the first generation Xbox. It was only aired for 3 months before being banned by the Independent Television Commission, yet it still went on to win a slew of industry awards. So what was all the fuss about?

Thanks to @Columned, who shared it on Twitter, we can see exactly what all the fuss was about. We remember seeing it at the time and thinking it was rather, um… bold and it’s fair to say it’s still as impactful as ever.

Let’s take a look…

Wow! Wonderfully disturbing. Perhaps they got their inspiration from Samuel Beckett’s dystopian line from Waiting for Godot – ‘They give birth astride of a grave, the light gleams an instant, then it’s night once more’. Or maybe not.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Sweet dreams everyone!

READ MORE

David Bowie’s fabulous impersonation of Mick Jagger just went viral again and it’s short but oh-so-sweet

Source @Columned_