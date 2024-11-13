Entertainment american football

This NFL star’s viral celebration hilariously mimicking that infamous Australian Olympic break routine is a must-watch moment

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 13th, 2024

Minnesota Vikings player Cam Bynum pulled off the celebration of the year when he made a successful interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It had everyone’s minds harking back to the Olympics and that Australian breaker, Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn.

Feast your eyes on this.

It picked up more than 6.5 million views in its first 24 hours, as well as heaps of praise. Here’s a little of that.

It’s not even Cam’s first viral celebration. Here he is with teammate Josh Metellus doing the special ‘handshake’ from The Parent Trap.

It’s enough to make Vikings fans of us, because we really want to see what celebration he comes up with next.

Source Cam Bynum Image Screengrab