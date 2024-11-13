This NFL star’s viral celebration hilariously mimicking that infamous Australian Olympic break routine is a must-watch moment

Entertainment american football

Minnesota Vikings player Cam Bynum pulled off the celebration of the year when he made a successful interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It had everyone’s minds harking back to the Olympics and that Australian breaker, Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn.

Feast your eyes on this.

GOLD MEDAL GAME WINNER pic.twitter.com/IaV4nvdGVd — Camryn Bynum (@Cambeezy_) November 11, 2024

It picked up more than 6.5 million views in its first 24 hours, as well as heaps of praise. Here’s a little of that.

The Raygun celebration is impeccable Probably the highlight of my week so far. Take that as you will.. I’m aware it’s only Monday. https://t.co/XNpObIRz2q — Footy Degenerate (@FootyIsMyJam) November 11, 2024

I’ve watched this about a millionty times since yesterday’s game AND we got the win #Skol https://t.co/VwF6oeEyRr — Lizzy Lou Who (@_wintergirl93) November 11, 2024

cam bynum becoming an absolute demon on defense so he can do his lil celebrations is exactly the reason I watch football https://t.co/aLP3PHENmr — rachel (@TheAsianCheetah) November 12, 2024

One of the funniest endzone celebrations of all time! https://t.co/h8SUi7wUuo — Christy, LMT (@SportsMassageNY) November 12, 2024

Cam nailed every move. Just like a movie. https://t.co/uOLzo1NePx — Gregg Litman (@GRLitman) November 11, 2024

The attention to detail is astonishing. Respect. https://t.co/hXsCWzfQwi — Ben (@ThatRangerDude) November 11, 2024

Nah bro deserves a gold medal in celebrations — BLITZi (@YTBLITZi) November 11, 2024

he had the whole routine — ghosted/ (@GhostedIndex) November 11, 2024

This edit is perfect! — Eddie Roy (@RoyEdward27) November 11, 2024

It’s not even Cam’s first viral celebration. Here he is with teammate Josh Metellus doing the special ‘handshake’ from The Parent Trap.

Don’t say I never did anything for yall* (*i did this for me) pic.twitter.com/hwlCDgY0G9 — Kassidy Hill (@KassidyGHill) October 6, 2024

It’s enough to make Vikings fans of us, because we really want to see what celebration he comes up with next.

