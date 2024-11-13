Richard Herring gave this troll a taste of their own medicine and it’s a supremely satisfying read

Celebrity Richard herring trolls

We posted earlier this week about Richard Herring’s fabulous takedown of this troll who asked if he was a ‘woke tosspot comedian’.

Well it’s time to return to the world of Herring – twice in a week! – after the comedian took the time with another troll and, while this one is more of a slow burner, it’s no less satisfying for it.

Once again we being here, after the great @Herring1967 expressed unexpected anxiety about a return to the stage after three months away.

Looking forward to this but feel like I’ve forgotten every bit of stand up I’ve ever done, including my latest show! Hopefully I can knock something together! https://t.co/Sj94HgzrYH — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) November 10, 2024

And it prompted this response from @billiousbob who, it turns out bit off just a little bit more than they could chew.

1.

De nada Richie, everyone who saw you has forgotten too, or at least tried to, with therapy….. — Waddyawant (@billiousbob) November 12, 2024

2.

Ooo, he’s back for me. And twice as witty this time. Was the “with therapy” overkill on an otherwise subtle punchline. No. It was good. But wait if everyone has forgotten me how does he know if I was funny or not? I think this logical paradox has spoiled the roast for me. 3/10 https://t.co/PQPkujP2DP — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) November 12, 2024

3.

Though what a comedy super power. Every time you die the audience forgets you and then you can return the next week with the same set, for again, get paid, never lose a booking! Have you played here before? No first time. Ha ha ha ha! https://t.co/PWeWyY1tUx — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) November 12, 2024

4.

I appreciate your interest in me, but for every comedian it is necessary and essential that you don’t appeal to everyone. And there are people you don’t want to appeal to. So thanks mate. It really helps. Now go and tell someone you like that you like them. You’ll be happier too — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) November 12, 2024

5.

And if you want to talk through your issues I am happy to do so. Very much I do

Helping man through difficult times. So get in touch if you need to chat. — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) November 12, 2024

6.

I would Rich but as you well know our mutual friend Mr Lee doesn’t frequent Twitter, he doesn’t need the vicarious validation it provides others….. — Waddyawant (@billiousbob) November 12, 2024

7.

Leave it Rich. He’s not worth it. Lol! — Theremin War (@thereminwar) November 12, 2024

8.