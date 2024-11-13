Celebrity Richard herring trolls

Richard Herring gave this troll a taste of their own medicine and it’s a supremely satisfying read

Poke Staff. Updated November 13th, 2024

We posted earlier this week about Richard Herring’s fabulous takedown of this troll who asked if he was a ‘woke tosspot comedian’.

Well it’s time to return to the world of Herring – twice in a week! – after the comedian took the time with another troll and, while this one is more of a slow burner, it’s no less satisfying for it.

Once again we being here, after the great @Herring1967 expressed unexpected anxiety about a return to the stage after three months away.

And it prompted this response from @billiousbob who, it turns out bit off just a little bit more than they could chew.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2