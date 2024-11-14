The takedown of this woman’s ‘God is amazing’ fact was already good but her response made it an all-time classic

Weird World religion takedowns

We’ve featured no end of funny and supremely satisfying comebacks on these pages, but not many rank quite so highly as this all time classic.

‘It’s bad enough she’s wrong but it’s worse she refuses to learn,’ said Peviceer over on Reddit.

And this is what he’s talking about. That very first word – ‘FACT’ – is enough to set the alarm bells ringing. And it’s not a drill.

And just in case that’s tricky to read.

‘FACT – if the Earth was 10ft closer to the sun we would all burn up and if it was 10ft further we would freeze to death. God is amazing!’

‘To anyone wondering, that’s not true. 1) Earth’s orbit is elliptical and the distance from the sun varies from around 147 million kilometres to 152 million kilometres on any given year. 2) Every star has a habitable zone that is affected by the size of the star and its intensity. The sun’s habitable zone is about 0.95AU to 1.37AU. An AU is the Earth’s average distance from the sun, 93 million miles, so Earth’s orbit could decrease by 4.5 million miles or increase by 34 million miles and still be in the habitable zone. 3) If your claim was true any moderately sized earthquake could take us out of the habitable zone. Sorry.’

‘Okay that’s cool and all but don’t ever comment on my status te3lling me that I am wrong everrrr again. I didn’t ask you did I? Answer: NO.’

Shame she couldn’t be as polite as he was.

chubbycherry: ‘I actually learned something from this post haha.’ ToiletRollTubeGuy: ‘That 10 ft makes the difference between life and death? I know right. PRAISE THE LORD!’

