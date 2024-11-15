Sky News was amazed that Labour supporter Timothy West thrice played Winston Churchill and was owned into next year – 17 funniest takedowns

Entertainment uncategorised

The great British actor Timothy West died this week, at the age of 90.

Father of Notting Hill and Slow Horses actor Samuel West, and devoted husband to Fawlty Towers legend Prunella Scales, Timothy starred in everything from Coronation Street and EastEnders to Not Going Out and Doctors.

The star also played Winston Churchill three times throughout his career, something that Sky News pointed out in its tribute to the actor.

However, the news channel seemed amazed that West could play the “Tories’ wartime hero’, while in real life the actor was a committed Labour voter.

Timothy West played the Tories’ wartime hero Winston Churchill three times, yet he was a passionate life-long supporter of the Labour Partyhttps://t.co/DGruIl17RC — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 13, 2024

This lead to an absolute corker of a Community Note on Sky’s tweet: “This is called ‘Acting’.”

A new echelon of brutality has been reached with this community note on the daily “New Low for Sky News”. https://t.co/YWAl5aqzQY — Kippy Woo! (@TygerWhoCame2T) November 14, 2024

Sky not quite grasping the concept of acting … https://t.co/uqf2sMcajZ — ROPoem (@R0Poem) November 14, 2024

And lots of people took that joke and ran with it at Sky News’ expense.

1.

Michael Sheard played Hitler five times, yet never remilitarised the Rhineland. https://t.co/UvS9OGu1fT — Stephen Graham (@StephenCVGraham) November 14, 2024

2.

Also, Anthony Hopkins not actually a cannibal https://t.co/LsWPdSMcz0 — Philip Cowley (@philipjcowley) November 14, 2024

3.

Charlotte Rampling played the Reverend Mother Mohiam in Dune 2 but as far as I know she has never been a member of the Bene Gesserit. — Ben Lovegrove (@BensBookmarks) November 14, 2024

4.

Wait until they hear about Robin Williams in Mrs Doubtfire. https://t.co/gUWK7WNECu — Matt R (@j_razor101) November 14, 2024

5.

6.

I played a fairy in A Midsummer Nights Dream. I am not a fairy. — Lady Margaret Olwen (@ClenchMargaret) November 14, 2024

7.

He was in Not Going Out too, but he did go out. — Rolo Tamasi (@Rolo_Tamasi) November 15, 2024

