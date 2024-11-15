Entertainment uncategorised

Sky News was amazed that Labour supporter Timothy West thrice played Winston Churchill and was owned into next year – 17 funniest takedowns

Poke Reporter. Updated November 15th, 2024

The great British actor Timothy West died this week, at the age of 90.

Father of Notting Hill and Slow Horses actor Samuel West, and devoted husband to Fawlty Towers legend Prunella Scales, Timothy starred in everything from Coronation Street and EastEnders to Not Going Out and Doctors.

The star also played Winston Churchill three times throughout his career, something that Sky News pointed out in its tribute to the actor.

However, the news channel seemed amazed that West could play the “Tories’ wartime hero’, while in real life the actor was a committed Labour voter.

This lead to an absolute corker of a Community Note on Sky’s tweet: “This is called ‘Acting’.”

And lots of people took that joke and ran with it at Sky News’ expense.

