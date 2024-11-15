“What makes you feel old?” – 21 most relatable suggestions that will definitely make you feel your age

Life ageing

It used to be that you knew you were getting older when policemen started to look younger.

But these days anything and everything can make you feel like you’re getting on in years – even before your time.

We’ve been thinking about this anew since someone on Reddit asked:

“What makes you feel old?“

People have identified lots of signs, and some of these are painfully relatable.

1.

“Just hearing literally any adult say they were born after 2000.”

-throwawaynash615er

2.

“Same idea as the 90s and 80s no longer being 10 or 20 years ago despite it still mentally feeling that way.”

-Best_Pop70102

one thing about millennials is that no matter how old we are, we relate all time periods to the year 2000. the 90s was 10 years ago. the 80s was 20 years ago. the year 2000 was most certainly not 20 years ago. — emily may (@emilykmay) May 9, 2024

3.

“Growing out of long childhood friendships.”

-Thorlaff

4.

“I’m an older first-time parent. Ran into someone I knew from high school when I went to pick my son up from daycare. She was there to pick up her grandson…”

-Desirable45Cutie

5.

“New slang that makes no fucking sense.”

-jeffreywilfong

6.

“Getting up and groaning without realizing it.”

-Double_Hour8191

7.

“Hearing music I listened to as a teenager on the oldies station.”

-AtheneSchmidt

8.

“The Wizard of Waverly Place reboot.”

-red-light3755

9.

“People romanticizing the 90s aesthetic.”

-Busty12Sunshine

10.

“My Hotmail account is older than most of my coworkers.”

-Hot78Queen