A comment about British swearing brought this eight-year-old’s ice-cream rant to people’s attention all over again – and it’s still hilariously relatable
When Twitter user M commented on white British swearing, it riled a few people in the comments, but most simply joined in with a British swearathon. A bit like being in a pub during a televised Premier League game.
The way white British people cuss people out on this app is so funny
I just be reading what they say in their accent too
Amongst the replies was a reminder of this absolute belter of a viral post. If you can feast your ears, that’s what’s about to happen.
Bringing back this classic https://t.co/P4WGc6zuxc pic.twitter.com/95nzsRimv1
Eight-year-old twins Marnie and Mylah from Burnley (obviously) were quite rightly incensed at the price of ice-creams, and it sent the clip wildly viral back in May.
Lmao the one in the back look proud of her for going off
i love this video every single time i watch it .. cos why is she so passionate and pained the economy ain’t no joke
Is that Emma Watson? Saying “bloody hell” this young-she’s got the soul of a 40-year-old British man in that little girl!
Loool you know there’s always videos of northern British people because Londoners aren’t this expressive
This is one of the best videos ever https://t.co/R5QVeznmsK
i love hearing british ppl talk abt money like pishposh this bloody ayeskreme cost 9 quid????!?!?!? what next??? 5 dabloons??? https://t.co/vkJXkWFkgW
Radicalized baby Hermione I will forever sing your praises! https://t.co/9tFxkuvuaQ
This is in the running for my favourite video of the year, along with the Scouse baby video https://t.co/BiSDsPw5Pu
‘ bet he can ear meh ‘takes me out every time omg
It might just work.
Make this diva our next prime minister https://t.co/Fnc6AA0v01
