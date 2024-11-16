Videos funny

A comment about British swearing brought this eight-year-old’s ice-cream rant to people’s attention all over again – and it’s still hilariously relatable

Poke Staff. Updated November 16th, 2024

When Twitter user M commented on white British swearing, it riled a few people in the comments, but most simply joined in with a British swearathon. A bit like being in a pub during a televised Premier League game.

Amongst the replies was a reminder of this absolute belter of a viral post. If you can feast your ears, that’s what’s about to happen.

Eight-year-old twins Marnie and Mylah from Burnley (obviously) were quite rightly incensed at the price of ice-creams, and it sent the clip wildly viral back in May.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

It might just work.

