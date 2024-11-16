A comment about British swearing brought this eight-year-old’s ice-cream rant to people’s attention all over again – and it’s still hilariously relatable

Videos funny

When Twitter user M commented on white British swearing, it riled a few people in the comments, but most simply joined in with a British swearathon. A bit like being in a pub during a televised Premier League game.

The way white British people cuss people out on this app is so funny — M (@mhustlaa) November 8, 2024

I just be reading what they say in their accent too — M (@mhustlaa) November 8, 2024

Amongst the replies was a reminder of this absolute belter of a viral post. If you can feast your ears, that’s what’s about to happen.

Eight-year-old twins Marnie and Mylah from Burnley (obviously) were quite rightly incensed at the price of ice-creams, and it sent the clip wildly viral back in May.

1.

Lmao the one in the back look proud of her for going off — 888 (@lyemcfly) November 11, 2024

2.

i love this video every single time i watch it .. cos why is she so passionate and pained the economy ain’t no joke — Adémola (@flowzki) November 11, 2024

3.

Is that Emma Watson? Saying “bloody hell” this young-she’s got the soul of a 40-year-old British man in that little girl! — अरविन्द यादव (@ArvindYadav_92) November 11, 2024

4.

Loool you know there’s always videos of northern British people because Londoners aren’t this expressive — Time Cow (@kullijhan) November 10, 2024

5.

This is one of the best videos ever https://t.co/R5QVeznmsK — Claire #JusticeForNoah (@ClaireMadMax) November 11, 2024

6.

i love hearing british ppl talk abt money like pishposh this bloody ayeskreme cost 9 quid????!?!?!? what next??? 5 dabloons??? https://t.co/vkJXkWFkgW — abby anderson (@marsbarsyaps) November 11, 2024

7.

Radicalized baby Hermione I will forever sing your praises! https://t.co/9tFxkuvuaQ — Lainie Medina (@JadoreLainie) November 10, 2024

8.

This is in the running for my favourite video of the year, along with the Scouse baby video https://t.co/BiSDsPw5Pu — RoRo (@RoNicMo) November 10, 2024

9.

‘ bet he can ear meh ‘takes me out every time omg — tortured THIQUE mushell™ (@betscrables) November 11, 2024

It might just work.

Make this diva our next prime minister https://t.co/Fnc6AA0v01 — ⇢ ⇠ (@whoiskpd) November 11, 2024

