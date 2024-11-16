‘Meanwhile in America’ hilariously nails how the Trump win went down with the world – and beyond

Entertainment Jimmy Rees

It’s fair to say that the US election results have sent more than ripples around the world. In fact, the effects have been closer to a tsunami – and he hasn’t even got his feet back under the Resolute Desk yet.

Jimmy Rees has been looking at how different groups and individuals have reacted, and it’s comedy gold.

“Oh by golly. Are we great again yet?” “I walked in frankly quite here. It’s great. America. Trump will fix again, frankly quite.”

Why does that make more sense than what he actually says?

There were some Trump supporters seething in the comments section.

You should do one on all the celebs who threatened to leave the country when he won.

liz musolino

It’s good for u to have fun and make jokes to keep people laughing. But this is 100% serious for all of us hardworking class to try and make ends meet. God bless America and God bless president Trump 2024-2028.

fishworkplay

Stoked for my homeland! When I lived there 2016-2019 everyone was able to afford groceries and their mortgage, and fentanyl wasn’t decimating youth by the thousands. It’s been hard watching the last four years as my friends sold their homes to live in caravans and illegal immigrants be given large sums of money and high rise hotel rooms…

elizabeth_smithh

Most people loved seeing Jimmy’s interpretation of recent event. Here are some top reactions.

1.

I would like to know how on earth you came up with this I’m not looking forward to hearing about trump for another 4 years.

kirstenk083

2.

Absolutely hilarious as the characters are the same in real life.

matthewdylanmusic

3.

Your Elon is killing me softly.

Alisoncociani

4.

Omg your Trump and Musk impersonations were 100.

bel nord

5.

It’s hilarious because it’s all true. We’re a freaking MESS over here. It’s madness.

danamarieweber

6.

All jokes aside that maniac in the USA scares the daylights out of me.

trine1773

7.

Omfg spat my drink out when Joe Rogan popped up!

recordialkids

8.

This is on point!

gizmo_tkr

9.

But how hard is it for an American to emigrate to Australia? Maybe just for the next 4 years. Asking for …well, me. I’m asking for me.

kellyparker830

10.

I hate trump so much this is horrendous. But you still managed to make me laugh.

Luca and Steel

11.

God I am in the USA AND THIS IS EXACTLY HOW THEY ARE…

sharlene_gary

12.

Oh my lord. How is this so accurate.

princessspeedy

13.

Hilarious and scary at the same time!

ginib14

14.

Please make this a series!! It’s the only way I’ll be able to get thru the next four years!

lizzyjjr

15.

Thanks for lightening the shit show.

Jennabree_b

mpont275 spoke for us, too.

…I want to see what didn’t make this video.

Jimmy went full Trump.

“All your comments will incur a tariff.”

Source Jimmy Rees