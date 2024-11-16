YouTuber Jake Paul beat Mike Tyson in their controversial heavyweight fight – 24 of the punchiest reactions

Entertainment boxing jake paul mike tyson

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson on points in their heavyweight fight in Texas last night.

The bout between Paul, aged 27, and Tyson, who is now 58, was called “a drab contest” by the BBC, frustrating the 70,000 fans in the venue and the millions watching the livestream on Netflix. That’s when the stream was actually working properly.

The whole thing was just surreal and kind of sad – case in point:

So it’s fair to say the Paul-Tyson fight – and the production of it – was a controversial one all-round, and people have not been shy on expressing their views on the event.

You throw 155 punches and land less than 20% of em against a man damn near 60. I ain’t a mathematician but… #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/yPJ4mTBS9w — Terrika (@SheKnowsSports) November 16, 2024

Boxing is a dangerous sport, and the fact that a 58-year-old man with 215 professional rounds under his belt who can barely walk was cleared to fight is a disgrace. The boxing world was failed by those who are supposed to regulate it #PaulTyson — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) November 16, 2024

I want to get in a time machine to go back to 1998 and try to convince people that in 2024 a near-60 year old Mike Tyson will be fighting a kid from Disney Channel over the world wide web via the company that rents DVDs via mail, broadcast by Rosie Perez. — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) November 16, 2024

“Mike Tyson looks cooked” “Mike don’t look too good” “Mike’s footwork looks off” Well duh mf, he’s 58! pic.twitter.com/szmWZkLYBk — Hollywood Huego (@ScottHuego) November 16, 2024

Right here is where Mike said, “Whoops, I gotta stop or I won’t get paid.”#rigged #paultyson https://t.co/dnpi9zFEaa — Brandon Willard (@WillardFam6) November 16, 2024

i saw fights in my old high school cafeteria that were more exciting than this #PaulTyson — chrissy (@chrissyxchi) November 16, 2024

Love @MikeTyson. Always have, always will. But 58 is 58. Plus the legs just wasn’t there. Old is old. Thank God he didn’t get knocked out. Now it’s time for @jakepaul to get in the ring with a Top-10 fighter — or Hell, a Champion. No more BBall players, strikers from MMA, or old… — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 16, 2024

Cameraman getting smoked in the head by the cheerleaders during thunderstruck almost makes all this Netflix buffering worth it. #PaulTyson

pic.twitter.com/W3tKWQh9gf — Megs (@Rad_Megss) November 16, 2024

Unreal #netfix. Did you not load test? Did you deploy auto scaling? This is piss poor planning by either your internal hardware team, or whatever hosting company you use. A lot of people need to be fired for this. How incredibly embarrassing for you, and frustrating for us! pic.twitter.com/as5aidFBKb — justin (@JustInHere2021) November 16, 2024

