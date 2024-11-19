27 of the most interesting, unusual and easy on the eye maps from the fabulous ‘Map Porn’ on Reddit

Pics maps reddit

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘Map Porn’ which, as the name suggests, is reserved for especially ‘interesting maps’.

And you might be tempted to think, yeah, right, the only map I’m interested in is Google Maps.

But might we respectfully suggest you think again, and enjoy these 27 examples of the most interesting, unusual and just lovely to look at maps.

1. Fonts that countries use in their tourism board logos

(via)

2. How to say number “92” in European countries

(Via)

3. Japanese stereotypes of Europe



(Via)

4. The usual time of eating dinner in Europe



(Via)

5. No hurricane has ever crossed the equator



6. Cities with the highest homicide rates in the world

(via)

7. People’s common reaction when you start speaking their language

(via)

8. Which country has the most Attractive People according to Europe



(Via)

9. The world in 250 million years from now

(via)

10. GPS map of a swimmer crossing the English Channel

11. Population Density of Africa

(via)

12. This is what ChatGPT considers the most notable thing about each country in Europe

(via)

13. The word “soda” takes over

(via)