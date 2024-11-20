Harry Hill’s been trending on Twitter again and this classic TV Burp clip is the pick of the bunch

Celebrity Harry Hill tv burp

Judging by social media, there’s still so much love for Harry Hill and his legendary TV Burp show, despite it having been off the air since 2012.

Clips from Burp often go viral on Twitter and Harry Hill frequently tops the trending lists. Quite right too.

Here’s our favourite clip from the recent crop of Burp content, in which Harry gets unnerved by Robert Kilroy-Silk’s rather aggressive opening questions to the audience of the Kilroy show. Thanks to JR for sharing.

As Harry Hill is trending, here’s one of my favourite bits from TV Burp, ripping on Kilroy pic.twitter.com/y1qNMPlhYu — JR (@J_R_2018) November 15, 2024

Glorious! Of course we’re now going to share some of the other classic clips that have been trending over the last day or so.

1.

Nice to see Harry Hill is trending. Any excuse to post this classic. pic.twitter.com/e5uE2bRsVa — Ben Hocking (@BenHockingF1) November 16, 2024

2.

if harry hill’s trending this time of year then i have to post this again pic.twitter.com/NBU8aw7oVu — quinn (@fairytaledegree) November 16, 2024

3.

Love seeing Harry Hill trending, always great seeing old clips of TV Burp. This one was hilarious pic.twitter.com/g0efO9pL9q — Andrew Batchelor (@andybfaedundee) November 16, 2024

4.

Harry Hill trending means the legendary ear cataracts comes back out pic.twitter.com/ierwDtBJ7I — Zak (@ZG1999_) November 15, 2024

5.

It takes but 52 seconds to make Monday morning manageable. This is brilliant! pic.twitter.com/6VjGw1acSM — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) July 10, 2023

6.

Whenever Jamie Oliver has a new cooking show out, I can’t help but think of the Jamie Rap from Harry Hill’s TV Burp pic.twitter.com/f4nm6qQPlu — Katie (@katieisafilmfan) November 16, 2024

7.

Harry teases Time Team. Good evening. pic.twitter.com/UOo0ftloM4 — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) July 12, 2023

8.

Not seen anyone post this hilarious Harry Hill TV Burp clip pic.twitter.com/pzw7dhcjRT — Andrew Batchelor (@andybfaedundee) November 16, 2024

9.

Harry Hill trending, got to relive one of my favourites.

Which colour would you choose? pic.twitter.com/64cjQbEGVs — Jacob (@Jakedanashb) November 16, 2024

10.