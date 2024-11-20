Celebrity Harry Hill tv burp

Harry Hill’s been trending on Twitter again and this classic TV Burp clip is the pick of the bunch

David Harris. Updated November 20th, 2024

Judging by social media, there’s still so much love for Harry Hill and his legendary TV Burp show, despite it having been off the air since 2012.

Clips from Burp often go viral on Twitter and Harry Hill frequently tops the trending lists. Quite right too.

Here’s our favourite clip from the recent crop of Burp content, in which Harry gets unnerved by Robert Kilroy-Silk’s rather aggressive opening questions to the audience of the Kilroy show. Thanks to JR for sharing.

Glorious! Of course we’re now going to share some of the other classic clips that have been trending over the last day or so.

