Kemi Badenoch’s stand-in at PMQs set himself up for a takedown and Angela Rayner was well and truly ready

In the absence of Keir Starmer, it fell to his Deputy, Angela Rayner, to face the House at Prime Minister’s Questions. With no official deputy to Kemi Badenoch, Conservative frontbencher Alex Burghart (otherwise known as ‘Who?’) had the honour – if that’s the word – of standing in for his leader.

Burghart came out of the traps with a snarl, appearing to yell his way through every exchange..

Alex Burghart MP at PMQs pic.twitter.com/qZMfgEBmCV — Shanika Mahendran (@ShanikaMahendr1) November 20, 2024

His first question practically handed Angela Rayner a boxing glove and asked her to punch him in the face – which is what she (metaphorically) did.

NEW: Alex Burghart asks what the Government is doing to "bring down inflation" after it rising to 2.3% today Angela Rayner points out that Burghart was the "Minister for Growth" under Liz Truss when inflation was 11.1% "We're doing much better than he did"#PMQs pic.twitter.com/JE9X8RBCOb — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 20, 2024

“What is the government doing to bring down inflation?” “Many people might not know, Mr. Speaker, but the Honourable Member was the minister for growth when, under Liz Truss, when inflation was 11.1% and growth flatlined. So we’re doing much better than he did.”

Awkward!

Hilarious way for Alex Burghart to start Deputy #PMQs – questioning Angela Rayner about inflation, when he was Minister for Growth under Liz Truss. When inflation hit 11.1%. pic.twitter.com/lVCdtcr4Ac — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 20, 2024

@alexburghart get his arse handed to him on a plate in his first question at #pmqs #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/nmVrSnPKta — Mike H (@mikoh123) November 20, 2024

I missed PMQs today but this clip is absolutely astonishing: one of the most basic tasks of opposition PMQs prep is to spot your own weaknesses and minimise the other side’s ability to highlight them, and this is going in on your most obvious weakness *by choice*. https://t.co/yQj6OJ2m1O — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) November 20, 2024

As much as I dislike Labour right now, this was a cracking response from Angela. Labour need to hit home every time a Tory questions deficits, black holes or any other piece of economic advice. A bit like the ConDemned coalition crowing about the "2009 Labour crash"#PMQs https://t.co/raKRGbjKZQ — Chef G (@ChefGarethS) November 20, 2024

She roasted him proper — THE DEEP THINKER (@rng8899) November 20, 2024

2.3% is essentially target inflation lmao this is such a shitty question https://t.co/Gir11FncY4 — yin (@NOUGLYBlTCHES) November 20, 2024

Little brat had his nappy changed — Derek Williamson (@DerekWi82860696) November 20, 2024

He was asking to be mocked! — Claire Laila Dines (@Freedomofdoubt) November 20, 2024

Some front of Tory MP Alex Burghart to kick off about inflation after he sat in a government which oversaw an inflation rate of 11.1% – a 41-year high#PMQs #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/GTrdG8UzpG — David (@Zero_4) November 20, 2024

Who the fk is Alex? https://t.co/LhLoEro7ZJ — MarkFitz90 (@Fitz90MARK) November 20, 2024

Kemi Badenoch may want to nominate someone else next time.

it's worth stating the obvious sometimes that Angela Rayner is just very good at #PMQs – swatting away the hapless Tories in front of her with humour and style ALL HAIL THE GINGER QUEEN pic.twitter.com/UhxRmtn8j8 — dave is on bluesky ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) November 20, 2024

