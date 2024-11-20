Politics Angela Rayner PMQs

Kemi Badenoch’s stand-in at PMQs set himself up for a takedown and Angela Rayner was well and truly ready

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 20th, 2024

In the absence of Keir Starmer, it fell to his Deputy, Angela Rayner, to face the House at Prime Minister’s Questions. With no official deputy to Kemi Badenoch, Conservative frontbencher Alex Burghart (otherwise known as ‘Who?’) had the honour – if that’s the word – of standing in for his leader.

Burghart came out of the traps with a snarl, appearing to yell his way through every exchange..

His first question practically handed Angela Rayner a boxing glove and asked her to punch him in the face – which is what she (metaphorically) did.

“What is the government doing to bring down inflation?”

“Many people might not know, Mr. Speaker, but the Honourable Member was the minister for growth when, under Liz Truss, when inflation was 11.1% and growth flatlined. So we’re doing much better than he did.”

Awkward!

Kemi Badenoch may want to nominate someone else next time.

Source PolitlcsUK Image Screengrab