‘Why DON’T you want to have a dog?’ – 17 reasons people are pooh-poohing the idea of pooches

Dog lovers, it’s time to cover your ears.

As absurd as it may seem, not everyone is mad keen on the idea of owning a dog. (Don’t shoot us, we’re just the messenger.)

But what are anti-canine people thinking? Well, it turns out we can now understand where they’re coming from thanks to Reddit user GirlPWR444. That’s because they took to r/AskReddit to ask this burning question:

People of Reddit, why do you NOT want to have a dog?

With over five thousand replies, it’s clearly a contentious topic. Here are some of the more valid answers…

‘It’s a lot of responsibility and they deserve attention and effort, so I wouldn’t want to take one on when I can’t provide those things sustainably at this time.’

-tossablez1

‘Serious answer? I don’t have the ability to manage one in a way that I would want and is best for the animal. Less serious answer? Picking up hot dog-shit while it’s cold, snowing, raining, etc. at 6:30am.’

-ThisIsMyCouchAccount

‘Having a dog sounds great until you realise they need more attention than your last three relationships combined.’

-CelestialJudicator12

‘Barking, licking, slobbering, and pooping – oh and I can’t stand dog odours, wet or dry.’

-Peecheetp

‘I had a German Shepherd who meant the world to me – truly the best dog I could have asked for. He passed away last year, and while I cherished our time together, I’m not looking to get another dog. This past winter was the first time in years I didn’t have to walk outside in freezing temperatures, rain, or snow, and my sleep has been better without interruptions. I can also be out for hours without feeling guilty or rushing home. Still, losing him was incredibly difficult, and I know I don’t want to go through that again.’

-Aggressive-Debate520

‘Because I like to have some semblance of a free life.’

-ABCanadianTriad

‘Always with the needing to go outside several times a day for potties and exercise. The constant attention they want. They are cute, but needy as hell.

Meanwhile my cat will poop in a box at any time of day and we are both lazy home bodies. So it works.’

-MissingNebula

‘My cat acts like a dog (runs to greet me, super snuggly, never bad-tempered) but eats a quarter of the amount and is half the responsibility. I always thought I was a dog person until I got the perfect cat. Though I love dogs, I don’t want the responsibility of a dog until my kids graduate and I make enough money to pay for professional training and a dog sitter.’

-alpine_lupin

‘Wet dog smell makes me vomit. Dog drool makes me vomit.

I don’t have the time to exercise one properly either. It would be cruel. So I have cats instead.

Clean, quiet and completely indifferent to how much or how little attention they get.’

-ImissTBBT

