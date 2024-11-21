Round Ups r/AskReddit

‘Why DON’T you want to have a dog?’ – 17 reasons people are pooh-poohing the idea of pooches

Dominic Carter. Updated November 21st, 2024

Dog lovers, it’s time to cover your ears.

As absurd as it may seem, not everyone is mad keen on the idea of owning a dog. (Don’t shoot us, we’re just the messenger.)

But what are anti-canine people thinking? Well, it turns out we can now understand where they’re coming from thanks to Reddit user GirlPWR444. That’s because they took to r/AskReddit to ask this burning question:

People of Reddit, why do you NOT want to have a dog?

With over five thousand replies, it’s clearly a contentious topic. Here are some of the more valid answers…

1.

‘It’s a lot of responsibility and they deserve attention and effort, so I wouldn’t want to take one on when I can’t provide those things sustainably at this time.’
-tossablez1

2.

‘Serious answer?

I don’t have the ability to manage one in a way that I would want and is best for the animal.

Less serious answer?

Picking up hot dog-shit while it’s cold, snowing, raining, etc. at 6:30am.’
-ThisIsMyCouchAccount

3.
‘Having a dog sounds great until you realise they need more attention than your last three relationships combined.’
-CelestialJudicator12

4.

‘Barking, licking, slobbering, and pooping – oh and I can’t stand dog odours, wet or dry.’
-Peecheetp

5.

‘I had a German Shepherd who meant the world to me – truly the best dog I could have asked for. He passed away last year, and while I cherished our time together, I’m not looking to get another dog. This past winter was the first time in years I didn’t have to walk outside in freezing temperatures, rain, or snow, and my sleep has been better without interruptions. I can also be out for hours without feeling guilty or rushing home. Still, losing him was incredibly difficult, and I know I don’t want to go through that again.’
-Aggressive-Debate520

6.

‘Because I like to have some semblance of a free life.’
-ABCanadianTriad

7.

‘Always with the needing to go outside several times a day for potties and exercise. The constant attention they want. They are cute, but needy as hell.
Meanwhile my cat will poop in a box at any time of day and we are both lazy home bodies. So it works.’
-MissingNebula

8.

‘My cat acts like a dog (runs to greet me, super snuggly, never bad-tempered) but eats a quarter of the amount and is half the responsibility. I always thought I was a dog person until I got the perfect cat. Though I love dogs, I don’t want the responsibility of a dog until my kids graduate and I make enough money to pay for professional training and a dog sitter.’
-alpine_lupin

9.

‘Wet dog smell makes me vomit. Dog drool makes me vomit.
I don’t have the time to exercise one properly either. It would be cruel. So I have cats instead.
Clean, quiet and completely indifferent to how much or how little attention they get.’
-ImissTBBT

10.

‘Dogs never leave you alone and you have to pick up hot poop.’
-IamRick_Deckard

