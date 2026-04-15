Life relationships

A guy told his fiancee she was only interested in his money and her response had the whole internet cheering

Poke Staff. Updated April 15th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

In an ever more uncertain and troublesome world, it’s always reassuring when someone gets exactly what was coming to them.

And this tale of a woman whose fiancee wouldn’t stop suggesting she was only interested in her money is a small but supremely satisfying example of that.

She went on the subReddit ‘Am I The Asshole’ just to double check she’d done the right thing and, boy, had she done the right thing.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @thechosenberg and best have a read for yourself, seriously.

And because that is probably tricky to get to the end, here it is in full!

And the internet replied as one.

And finally, at the risk of being a little bit niche …

Ah yes, this person!

READ MORE

JD Vance has been Bible-splaining to the Pope and it blew up in his face in spectacular style

Source @thechosenberg Image Unsplash Sandy Millar