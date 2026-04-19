Stephen Miller’s wife Katie thought she was being clever by saying “liberal men aren’t attractive” and it blew up spectacularly in her face

Politics donald trump katie miller MAGA

We’ve covered Katie Miller’s social media output here before.

The wife of White House deputy chief of staff for policy, Stephen Miller, Katie has previously tried to troll people with jokes about ice coffee, as well as posting an ominous picture of Greenland during that brief moment that Donald Trump had that country in his sights.

This week, Katie posted in relation to a poll finding that “60% of extremely liberal men aged 35-45 are childless”. Her response? “Liberal men aren’t attractive.”

Well, people online were quick to point out that Katie might not be the most trustworthy arbiter of what makes for an attractive man…

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Bitch you married Naziferatu. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) April 15, 2026

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Ma’am, your husband looks like his life’s work is capturing the Smurfs. https://t.co/BqczwpdoxQ pic.twitter.com/Y9HE6boXG0 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) April 15, 2026

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Yeah your husband is the paragon of masculine beauty 😂 — Thomas 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@DeptfordWife1) April 15, 2026

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Remember when your husband spray painted his head to go on tv? https://t.co/eGI3lvlk0m pic.twitter.com/w8Blv7YSQt — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 15, 2026

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I’ll take my sexy AF, highly educated, radically progressive husband over…. whatever the fuck that thing is that you married. pic.twitter.com/3uYdlPdA6s — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) April 16, 2026

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Your husband looks like he died 1000 years ago pic.twitter.com/Fbeyc7Vg4k — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Author & Political Savant (@taradublinrocks) April 16, 2026

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