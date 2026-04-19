Politics donald trump katie miller MAGA

Stephen Miller’s wife Katie thought she was being clever by saying “liberal men aren’t attractive” and it blew up spectacularly in her face

Michael White. Updated April 19th, 2026

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We’ve covered Katie Miller’s social media output here before.

The wife of White House deputy chief of staff for policy, Stephen Miller, Katie has previously tried to troll people with jokes about ice coffee, as well as posting an ominous picture of Greenland during that brief moment that Donald Trump had that country in his sights.

This week, Katie posted in relation to a poll finding that “60% of extremely liberal men aged 35-45 are childless”. Her response? “Liberal men aren’t attractive.”

Well, people online were quick to point out that Katie might not be the most trustworthy arbiter of what makes for an attractive man…

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