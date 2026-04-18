Politics

Trump’s border czar Tom Homan says the church should stay out of politics, and the irony of this coming from a MAGA goon is almost too much to bear

Michael White. Updated April 18th, 2026

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Breaking news! Republicans think religion has no place in politics!

Well, not quite.

After all, that would be a major reversal of the GOP’s party platform, considering how much hard-core Christianity has bolstered – and influenced – Republican politics and politicians for decades.

No, what’s happening now is that some Republicans are criticising the Pope, who has been making thinly-veiled attacks on the Trump Administration’s war-mongering over the last few weeks.

Enter ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan.

Tom said this week that: “I love the Catholic Church…I just wish they’d stick to fixing the Church and stay out of politics.”

The message that religion has no place in politics came as news to some on social media, as you can imagine. Why, just last month, a bunch of pastors were pictured praying over Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

And let’s not forget, this week the president himself shared (and then deleted) a doctored image depicting himself as Jesus.

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Source: Twitter/X/FoxNews