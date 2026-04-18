Trump’s border czar Tom Homan says the church should stay out of politics, and the irony of this coming from a MAGA goon is almost too much to bear

Politics

Breaking news! Republicans think religion has no place in politics!

Well, not quite.

After all, that would be a major reversal of the GOP’s party platform, considering how much hard-core Christianity has bolstered – and influenced – Republican politics and politicians for decades.

No, what’s happening now is that some Republicans are criticising the Pope, who has been making thinly-veiled attacks on the Trump Administration’s war-mongering over the last few weeks.

Enter ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan.

“I love the Catholic Church… I just wish they’d stick to fixing the Church and stay out of politics.” Tom Homan, a lifelong Catholic, fires back after Pope Leo criticizes U.S. immigration enforcement. "I wish they'd sit down with me and hear my experiences the last 40 years.… pic.twitter.com/7yIRwqu9ef — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 15, 2026

Tom said this week that: “I love the Catholic Church…I just wish they’d stick to fixing the Church and stay out of politics.”

The message that religion has no place in politics came as news to some on social media, as you can imagine. Why, just last month, a bunch of pastors were pictured praying over Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

And let’s not forget, this week the president himself shared (and then deleted) a doctored image depicting himself as Jesus.

1.

Oh Tom why not tell Trump to leave religion out of politics. pic.twitter.com/YIYiWOuB07 — Val (@ValMariego28) April 15, 2026

2.

Republicans suddenly want religion out of politics lol https://t.co/eXgcJ4pwWf — Erik Anderson (@AwardsWatchErik) April 15, 2026

3.

If Republicans want religion out of politics, why they fuck are they forcing public schools to teach the Bible? They've got prayer breakfasts where millionaires say their big guy just like Jesus, but if the Pope says, "Hey, rampant killing is bad," suddenly they're all secular https://t.co/SiJiVpJlHz — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 15, 2026

4.

From the party that is trying to bring religion into public schools https://t.co/tzkt1G7CfP — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 16, 2026

5.

The same party that insisted Christians have not just a right but a duty to bring their faith into the public square just told the Pope to stay in his lane? — Christine Villaverde (@Villaverde4NC) April 15, 2026

6.

Speaking as a Catholic, I suggest Tom Homan go pray to his messiah, President Trump. pic.twitter.com/xpEmPxEcfY — GeorgeJPR (@GeorgeJPaulR) April 15, 2026

7.

Oh NOWWWWW they want religion out of politics https://t.co/mbPxxbctba — Nikki 🦋 (@_nhlsharks) April 15, 2026

8.

indistinguishable human thumb (R) believes his anecdotes eclipse the ideals of the Pope and of God https://t.co/xglm8iKpwr — ✞ Dakota (@5enua) April 16, 2026

9.

Religion out of politics 🤩🤩🤩

Now we’re getting somewhere https://t.co/AWDEDdZkf4 — KardiacKid (@TheKardiac_Kid) April 16, 2026

10.

So they should stay out of politics, but you want to force that same Religion down everyone's throats and government pages are posting Bible passages, etc. The hypocrisy and stupidity is unreal. https://t.co/Q941nuj8Pj — Amber 🔮 (@CallMeAmber21) April 15, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/FoxNews