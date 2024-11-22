23 extremely British ways to give something a glowing review

Life the UK

How can you tell if a British person really, really loves something?

They’ll say it’s “quite good”.

Always ones for understatement, Brits have endless ways of downplaying just how good something was. On Twitter, the Very British Problems account recently gave some rather good examples.

Brits giving glowing reviews: “I didn’t mind it”

“Not too bad at all”

“Did the trick”

“Yeah, pretty good”

“Better than expected”

“Fine overall”

“Better than a kick in the teeth”

“Decent”

“I’ve seen worse”

“It was alright”

“No real complaints”

“I ate most of it”

“Yep, okay” — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) November 21, 2024

And people chimed in with their favourites.

1.

Had worse, to be fair

Nothing to write home about — Pink Elephant (@PinkElephant146) November 21, 2024

2.

“I wouldn’t kick him/her out of bed for farting” — Citizens of Suburbia (@CitizenSuburbia) November 21, 2024

3.

Scottish variant – nae bad. Said grudgingly. — Roger White (@rogerlwhite) November 21, 2024

4.

Could have been worse

Musn’t grumble — Pink Elephant (@PinkElephant146) November 21, 2024

5.

“Not the worst I’ve seen, by a long shot.” — mourine wambugu (@MourineWambugu) November 21, 2024

6.

Good for the price. — Hellsbells (@Hellsbe96414049) November 21, 2024

7.

Quite proper — Loz Space (@lozspace) November 21, 2024

8.

My husband once said ‘It filled a hole, thanks’ after I’d asked him whether he’d enjoyed his dinner, and 40 years later our grown-up kids still say this & the grandkids are now picking it up. — Fran Hill (@franhill123) November 21, 2024

9.

Better than a poke in the eye with a blunt stick — Tom Corbett (@Corbssss) November 21, 2024

10.

That about as enthusiastic as we get with reviews. “Better than expected. ” Is one I use a lot probably because I try to keep my expectations low to avoid dissapointment. — lazymumble (@lazymumble) November 21, 2024

11.