Ian Hislop on his meeting with Justin Welby the day after he resigned is even more shocking when he tells it himself

We wrote earlier this week about Ian Hislop writing a rare – very rare – first-person editorial piece in Private Eye about his meeting with Justin Welby the day after the Archbishop of Canterbury resigned.

Hislop’s fury was evident in every word he wrote, and it’s even more shocking when he tells the story himself, as he did over on @PoliticsJOE_UK.

“The Archbishop of Canterbury was there, literally a day after he resigned, with a drink in his hand, acting as if nothing happened at all.” Ian Hislop breaks down the “confrontation” he had with Justin Welby over his inaction on sexual abuse in the church.@PrivateEyeNews pic.twitter.com/K7aRcVY1UG — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) November 22, 2024

And here are just a few of the things people said in response.

Welby resigned strategically but shows no spirit of contrition. He would have to repent, make amends and change his ways. He seemed to think stepping down a year or two before due date of retirement would allow him to enjoy his ‘great and goid’ privileges. Ian Hislop magnificent — Imelda Finnerty (@blisswords) November 22, 2024

Ian Hislop displays some of the morality, honesty and decency that many people mistakenly thought was associated with with establishment institutions – like the CofE. https://t.co/tpziwZjlmY — Tara O’Connor (@tarapoconnor) November 22, 2024

I adore Ian, what an incredible man. — SandyVagina73 (@SVagina73) November 22, 2024

In his mind, nothing has appended. He’s just ‘taking one for the team’. Such is his Olympian vanity. — Edward Paice (@EdPaiceARI) November 22, 2024

Thank you Private Eye and thank you Ian Hislop. For Justin Welby to have been confronted is brilliant. I believe Ian Hislop spoke for many of us! https://t.co/8ZbFxIH2yw — Jill (@comealongflossy) November 22, 2024

It’s a brilliant editorial I. The Eye… Ian, you did a great job in calling this guy out as a rotter, not only in the Eye but also to his face — andy craine (@andycraine) November 22, 2024

And finally, lots more Hislop to come.

Full interview drops this Sunday https://t.co/NvINxawCRM — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) November 22, 2024

