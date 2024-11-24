This Astrophysicist’s galactic takedown of a conspiracy theorist is still an absolute hall of famer

Twitter funny publicly owned

We never grow tired of seeing actual scientists hand conspiracy theorists their arses on a plate, with a side of public humiliation. It’s particularly enjoyable when the conspiracy theorist combines their run-of-the-mill idiocy with mansplaining, like this classic exchange from 2016.

It started when Theoretical physicist Dr Catherine J Mack – known to her many followers as @AstroKatie – expressed her worry about global warming via what was still Twitter.

Sure enough, a man was waiting in the wings to set her straight.

Katie was ready. More than ready.

We’re frankly pretty surprised that Gary P Jackson #Conservative didn’t delete his account after that comeback, and the fact that he has even left the post up for eight years (at the time of writing) suggests that he didn’t understand how thoroughly he’d been owned.

Everybody else did, though, and it has remained one of the internet’s favourite takedowns of a climate change denier. Here are a few things people had to say about it.

1.

I have seen some burns in my time, but this is galactic. Seared in your consciousness forever. — Steve (@Stiff) August 16, 2016

2.

That PhD just earned it's weight in Gold. Theoretical, hard to quantify Gold. — Joshua Murray-Nevill (@So_Very_Tired) August 16, 2016

3.

That burn will certainly add to global warming. Damn. — Rick Resnick (@RickResnick) August 16, 2016

4.

I think that's one of the worst cases of "mansplaining" gone wrong I've ever seen. haha — Thomas Cunningham (@spilledbagofice) August 17, 2016

5.

Genius humour to match a genius intellect.https://t.co/zcFYa2HV0o pic.twitter.com/jFqWYOumij — Explore Edinburgh (@exploredinburgh) August 17, 2016

6.

Her bio says she's an astrophysicist. Her @ is ASTROKatie. Why would you even go there? — Paul Regan (@sherbetsaucers) August 16, 2016

7.

8.

Just a properly majestic response to an absolute cretin. https://t.co/QGc5qb0GMV — Kate Young (@kateyoungwrites) August 16, 2016

9.

Early in the morning for tweet of the day but here we are https://t.co/9lFGILyJkF — Alan White (@aljwhite) August 16, 2016

10.

11.

A women armed with facts is a wonderful thing https://t.co/3FiVZWbixr — Mr Del Bra Burner (@Nundmc) August 16, 2016

A message to everyone – be less Gary.

.@AstroKatie @gary4205

Snort….. you idiot Gary, you picked on the smart woman! — Robbie of Melbourne – @Threads – cappuccinoqueen (@RobbiePHannan) August 16, 2016

READ MORE

This classic mansplainer takedown just went viral again and it’s a proper belter

Source AstroKatie Image Pixabay