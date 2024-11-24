Twitter funny publicly owned

This Astrophysicist’s galactic takedown of a conspiracy theorist is still an absolute hall of famer

Poke Staff. Updated November 24th, 2024

We never grow tired of seeing actual scientists hand conspiracy theorists their arses on a plate, with a side of public humiliation. It’s particularly enjoyable when the conspiracy theorist combines their run-of-the-mill idiocy with mansplaining, like this classic exchange from 2016.

It started when Theoretical physicist Dr Catherine J Mack – known to her many followers as @AstroKatie – expressed her worry about global warming via what was still Twitter.

Honestly climate change scares the heck out of me and it makes me so sad to see what we're losing because of it.

Sure enough, a man was waiting in the wings to set her straight.

@gary4205 Maybe you should learn some actual SCIENCE then, and stop listening to the criminals pushing the #GlobalWarming SCAM!

Katie was ready. More than ready.

I dunno, man, I already went and got a PhD in astrophysics. Seems like more than that would be overkill at this point.

We’re frankly pretty surprised that Gary P Jackson #Conservative didn’t delete his account after that comeback, and the fact that he has even left the post up for eight years (at the time of writing) suggests that he didn’t understand how thoroughly he’d been owned.

Everybody else did, though, and it has remained one of the internet’s favourite takedowns of a climate change denier. Here are a few things people had to say about it.

A message to everyone – be less Gary.

