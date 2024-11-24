Hercules actor and MAGA cultist Kevin Sorbo was wittering on about the vaccine again – 12 sick burns

Celebrity actors anti-vaxxers

We regret to inform you that somebody put a coin in Kevin Sorbo‘s anti-vax-o-meter again, and the result was every bit as much of a self-own as usual.

Here’s what the former Hercules actor-turned-conspiracy-theorist said this time.

The Tate brothers chimed in.

We’d have thought they’d have more important things to worry about, seeing as they’re under house arrest in Romania on charges of multiple sexual offences, including trafficking – all of which they both completely deny.

While many other members of the Tinfoil Hat Brigade had similar comments to share with their washed-up actor hero, there were also some beautiful takedowns, including these –

Every day Arnold Schwarzenegger wakes up and thanks God he's not Kevin Sorbo. — Fuckface von Fishstick (@FfaceVonFstick) November 16, 2024

Gonna have to agree with Kevin on this one. I, too, am glad he's not vaccinated. https://t.co/93A4XY7WrE — Cullen Martin (@CulRMartin) November 15, 2024

Every day I wake up I thank God I’m not watching one of your shitty movies. https://t.co/IJZ2j9C6Zy — Vegas Sports Fan (@VegasSportsFan9) November 16, 2024

Hollywood is vaccinated against Kevin Sorbo. — Fuckface von Fishstick (@FfaceVonFstick) November 16, 2024

If this is your first thought every day I'm thinking you have a pretty sad life. https://t.co/s9FM0hRxve — Rob (@robmwhite) November 15, 2024

You really are just the turd floating in the shallow end of the gene pool https://t.co/rKmNMePC96 — D. Banyon (@Kermlyfe) November 16, 2024

Every day I wake up and thank God I’m not an absolute moron. https://t.co/CEtx7mwUZx — Lauren Rinaldi ‍♀️ (@LRinaldiArt) November 15, 2024

We wake up every day and know that you’re a has been loser who can’t get a job in Hollywood… and you’ve hitched your sad, pathetic, miserable, broke-ass self to Trump/MAGA… in an effort to salvage any relevancy. Carry on, Hercules. https://t.co/bJRn6yASju pic.twitter.com/KvuLdFs7Ll — runnergirl121 (@runnergirl1211) November 16, 2024

Oh. Probably should thank God for the scientists and medical personnel that have practically eradicated so many diseases instead, but whatever. https://t.co/QXkiCeRpYI — Laurie (@TherapyDogsRock) November 15, 2024

Hey Covid…Kevin’s not vaxed — wouldn’t you like to know (@staycalm25) November 15, 2024

fine, so you can probably meet Him before the rest of us will https://t.co/QtIsEbrpi6 — Dagfinn Nordbø (@DagfinnNordbo) November 16, 2024

We’ll just leave this here.

