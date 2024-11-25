People were buzzing over Alison Hammond cracking up on live TV as she was treated to a Charlotte Church ‘sound bath’

Entertainment funny live TV tv

Charlotte Church, who has long been an environmental activist as well as a singer, has opened a wellness retreat called The Dreaming in Rhydoldog House in the Elan Valley in Powys.

One of the treatments they offer is a sound bath – an aid to meditation using resonance through instruments or even the voice. Feeling stressed? Here’s Charlotte to help you loosen up a little.

Hello Doomscrollers. I invite you to sloooow doowwwn… pic.twitter.com/1Po0gXheC7 — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) November 7, 2024

She talked about the retreat when she appeared on This Morning, where she treated presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond to a sound bath. It was more than Alison could handle.

TikTok users were very entertained by Alison’s antics.

Alison is the type of friend you would get separated from in class because you wouldn’t stop talking and laughing together. I love her.

JmeJamerez

Dermot was like nope, you are not taking me down with you.

MummaH

There’s nothing like trying not to laugh in a serious situation. It’s the best feeling in the world.

Ryan

The whispered ‘I’m sorry’ you just know a producer was in her earpiece telling her to hold it in.

Hannah

No way Alison should have been trusted with this segment. She’s so unserious of course she’d laugh. Love to see it.

CSAldridge

Of course, it turned up on Twitter/X, where people were broadly on Team Alison.

1.

Look we all get the giggles at the most inappropriate times Alison Hammond, more than most pic.twitter.com/tX22380PmD — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) November 24, 2024

2.

I’d be pissing myself too Alison #ThisMorning — Aidan (@a___w89) November 22, 2024

3.

We are all Alison Hammond in this situation — SC (@CultreVReligion) November 24, 2024

4.

5.

She's my favourite person on tv icl https://t.co/fR6ZVH9rPK — Yakkie Moon (@yakubutsu7) November 24, 2024

6.

That’s so funny…

me and my daughter did exactly the same thing when there was unexpected whaling like this at the end of a yoga session, it just took us by surprise, and both looked at each other as if to say “what the hell is this?” Then couldn’t stop laughing — Tina (@tinal_ball) November 24, 2024

7.

Alison cracking up at Charlotte church humming is absolutely sending me #thismorning pic.twitter.com/4FUU6csCBC — Alkaselsa (Fan acc) (@LittleFuckster) November 22, 2024

8.

9.

Alison IS SO REAL love it #thismorning — ✨ Lisa Marie ✨ (@smally106) November 22, 2024

10.

Alison Hammond absolutely wetting herself laughing at Charlotte church’s sound bath absolutely hilarious!! #itvthismorning — Kate Ward (@wardyk80) November 22, 2024

Levelling down slightly lost track of which Alison Hammond-presented show was involved.

Is this some sort of cake baking seance? — Levelling down (@LevellingDown) November 24, 2024

We really need to see Noel Fielding coping with a sound bath.

