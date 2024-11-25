Life dating apps

Someone had the best NSFW response to a body-shamer, and she could dish it but not take it

Poke Staff. Updated November 25th, 2024

CW: Reference to self-harm

Dating apps can be a bit like a cattle market sometimes, but they’re for adults, right? You’d think they’d have a bit of tact, consideration, maybe some discretion – er, no. Not the ones like this rude woman who accidentally liked a photo.

Becca didn’t mince her words, which is a euphemism for ‘Was f***ing rude and insanely narcissistic’.
You're very fat. I don't like fat people. I accidentally liked you. Please don't kill yourself. Someone will love you and your husky one day.

Talk about reinforcing your point, Becca!
Just not me. Because I like normal sized people. Which you are not. So bye

Far from thinking of killing himself (WTAF), her accidental match reacted in the best way possible. Tinder Guy didn’t mince his words, either.
Wait, I'm fat? When did that happen? But I promise I won't kill myself. Thanks for the opinion/facts about me. I'll try to work on it, but I'm not into c***s anyway.

Surprise, surprise, Becca could dish it out like a champion, but she couldn’t take it.
Listen here, f***o

The internet was here for his major shade.


Someone predicted her sad future.

Sounds about right.

READ MORE

This presenter had a message for a body-shaming viewer who criticised her clothes and it was sheer perfection

Source Bored Panda Image Bored Panda, Pixabay