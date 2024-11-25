Someone had the best NSFW response to a body-shamer, and she could dish it but not take it

Life dating apps

CW: Reference to self-harm

Dating apps can be a bit like a cattle market sometimes, but they’re for adults, right? You’d think they’d have a bit of tact, consideration, maybe some discretion – er, no. Not the ones like this rude woman who accidentally liked a photo.

Becca didn’t mince her words, which is a euphemism for ‘Was f***ing rude and insanely narcissistic’.



Talk about reinforcing your point, Becca!



Far from thinking of killing himself (WTAF), her accidental match reacted in the best way possible. Tinder Guy didn’t mince his words, either.



Surprise, surprise, Becca could dish it out like a champion, but she couldn’t take it.



The internet was here for his major shade.







Someone predicted her sad future.



Sounds about right.

READ MORE

This presenter had a message for a body-shaming viewer who criticised her clothes and it was sheer perfection

Source Bored Panda Image Bored Panda, Pixabay