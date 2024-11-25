24 regional variations to end the phrase “what’s that got to do with the price of….?”

Life the UK

Regional variation in language is one of the great joys of life in the UK and Ireland.

The popular Very British Problems Twitter/X account recently asked people how they end the phrase, ‘What’s that got to do with the price of…?’.

Apparently this phrase ends differently depending on where you’re from, so… finish this phrase: “What’s that got to do with the price of _______?” — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) November 21, 2024

“Fish” seemed to be the most common response, but some of the other suggestions are glorious too.

Cheese. — Joe Bangles CBE (@JoeBangles11) November 21, 2024

Peas — Carol Hall (@pollypreston) November 22, 2024

Onions — David Banks (@DBanksy) November 21, 2024

I seriously thought it was fish too – apparently also (from this) a Scouserism, could this be an Irish linguistic meme? (In the way Mancunians say ‘gaff’ and ‘sound’?) ‍♂️ — Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) November 21, 2024

Beans — Robin Lee Hatcher (@robinleehatcher) November 21, 2024

Fish (West Midlands, UK) — Phil Bayliss (@philbaylisss) November 21, 2024

Coal (my Grandma – Kent) — Katy Darby (@KatyDarbyWriter) November 22, 2024

“a wrap of heroin.” Scotland. — D Fens Ghost (@D_Fens_Ghost) November 21, 2024

Why has nobody said milk? I was so sure it was milk but now I’m second guessing myself, was it fish? I’d say milk but I’ll accept fish or bread. Never heard tea in china in my life I’m sure. — mindi (@mindironalia) November 21, 2024

12.