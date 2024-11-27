Sharon Stone’s verdict on Trump’s American and the Magas who voted for him is a devastating, important watch

US donald trump election Sharon stone

For a two-minute take on the state of America right now and the Magas who returned Donald Trump to the White House, look no further than the fabulous actress, Sharon Stone.

Stone, an outspoken supporter of Kamala Harris, was asked for her thoughts on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, speaking at the Torino Film Festival in Italy.

And it’s two minutes exceedingly well spent.

Sharon Stone says Trump won because Americans ‘don’t travel & are uneducated.’

“Keep them away from your daughters, your wives, & your girlfriends.” pic.twitter.com/GyTvoiisi8 — AlexandruC4 (@AlexandruC4) November 26, 2024

Bravo.

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

She’s not actually wrong — Orwell’s Ghost (@planterspunch7) November 26, 2024

America is in the adolescent stage.

Great insight! — OxyGen (@Oxy_Gen_0) November 26, 2024

Travel is the most important education you can ever give your children! Well said Sharon. — Shelby (@shelbybb) November 27, 2024

Sharon Stone telling it just like it is, no candy coating! — TwoDogs ∞ (@Steph2Dogs) November 27, 2024

She’s not wrong. To be completely honest. Almost all trump supporters I know personally have never left the country and afraid of their nearest major city — hfts (@forthesp0rts) November 27, 2024

It also prompted lots of responses like this, you won’t be surprised to see.

No one aspires to be like her. — Brownskey C-137 (@Brownskey) November 26, 2024

That’s what the elites think of working class Americans. — War Dogg (@RobbWebster) November 26, 2024

Bro, we still listening to the opinions of bourgeoisie celebrities? — Hollywood Houngan (@DonRubix) November 26, 2024

But we’re with this person.

Was Sharon Stone wrong though? Most Americans don’t travel and are uneducated. Sounds like hit dogs hollering cuz Sharon Stone called a spade a spade. https://t.co/2jIK7gnATC — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) November 26, 2024

