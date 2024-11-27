The WTF payoff to this news report about ‘LA’s most dangerous junction’ is a proper hall of famer

US tv news wtf

We’ve featured lots of news reports on these pages where something unexpected happens, but we’ve not sure we’ve seen one quite so jaw-dropping as this.

It’s a Los Angeles news report which went wildly viral a year or two back because they were reporting on the city’s most dangerous junction. When this happened

Extraordinary scenes!

And it prompted no end of shocked – and very funny – comments on Reddit. Here are our favourites.

“And now” a quick demonstration on how to turn an accident into a felony in about 1.5 seconds. Back to you in the studio.’

chalkboard-scraper ‘He just went home to get his license and insurance info.’

CryptoTruancy ‘The best thing imo is that the news shot was centered on his license plate. Hope he got a knock at the door and a free ride downtown later that afternoon. ‘

Various-Grocery-4317 ‘Driver in the runaway car “No one saw me , no one saw me!”

donniebrascoreal ‘What could be so dangerous about a simple T-junction? Is it just that there’s no lights or simply shitty driving?’

Cold-Ad2729 ‘Is it just that there’s no lights or simply shitty driving?’ ‘Judging by the way that car blazed through without a thought to break, the answer is yes.’

beelzybubby “We are currently at the most dangerous intersection in the country.” [accident happens] “See? I told you so.”

violetdragons

And also this.

‘Props to the person behind the camera.’

Madbloks76 ‘Exactly! This guy was like, ok setup tripod and film reporter “on scene” with zero expectations of moving and bam he was on it immediately.’

Solintari

READ MORE

This old Soccer AM clip shows how far attitudes to women’s football have come (and the comments how far they still have to go)

Source Reddit u/9sameen YouTube