The crappy design of this bathroom would leave everyone looking more than a little flushed

Flat-hunting isn’t an easy task at the best of times, with high rents worldwide and greater competition for available properties. The struggle is made even worse when some of the apartments are like the one that editor Michael Bellart visited and subsequently revealed on Twitter a few years back.

Apartment hunting in Beijing: there is always at least one thing wrong – very, very wrong pic.twitter.com/e006ASlwrg — Michael Bellart (@michaelbellart) November 17, 2018

He posted this shot, showing an extremely badly situated toilet – a public inconvenience, if you will.



That is beyond very, very wrong. Best of luck on your search! (PS ~ don’t pick this one). — Julaine Nickels (@JulaineNickels) November 18, 2018

Worse still, he showed this other angle, with the large window in full view.

Incredibly, this bizarre and unacceptable feature turned out to be commonplace.

Yeah we were trying to find a hotel in Singapore with a regular opaque bathroom. Shockingly difficult. — Rick (@PersistentSeekr) November 17, 2018

Yeah, I’m just learning now that this is actually a thing… a horrible, horrible thing. — Michael Bellart (@michaelbellart) November 18, 2018

Not just in Asia, though – oh, no.

I once checked out a flat in nyc that ended up looking like that, but…there wasn’t even glass. ‍♀️ — mahsa (@mahsaheda) November 18, 2018

Someone named @MT_TSI shared an article about a similar situation in Toronto, in which an apartment with a toilet and shower in the living room sold for almost a million dollars.

It doesn’t even have a screen – the mess from the shower doesn’t bear thinking about.

Twitter user, @danbarua, shared this shot of a flat in London, in which the shower is conveniently located in the kitchen for that optimal breakfast and ablutions experience.

Some people noticed other flaws in the apartment’s design.

I would argue that the tile design is a close second. https://t.co/8TNy4KJH5q — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) November 18, 2018

You’re right! Marble cabinet doors will surely strain the hinges and fall off, leaving the contents of the cabinets open… for the world to see… 😄😄😄 — Andrew TravelPhotos.Asia (@japanesephotos) November 18, 2018

There was, perhaps, one flaw too many.

There's no toilet paper. That means everyone can watch and see what level MacGyver skills the person has. — Jeff In Exile (@JeffHGreen) November 17, 2018

Erm …

Did you not see the damp rag? — Michael Bellart (@michaelbellart) November 18, 2018

We hope he found something a little less exhibitionist.

