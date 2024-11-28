Weird World bad design

The crappy design of this bathroom would leave everyone looking more than a little flushed

Poke Staff. Updated November 28th, 2024

Flat-hunting isn’t an easy task at the best of times, with high rents worldwide and greater competition for available properties. The struggle is made even worse when some of the apartments are like the one that editor Michael Bellart visited and subsequently revealed on Twitter a few years back.

He posted this shot, showing an extremely badly situated toilet – a public inconvenience, if you will.

Worse still, he showed this other angle, with the large window in full view.

Incredibly, this bizarre and unacceptable feature turned out to be commonplace.

Not just in Asia, though – oh, no.

Someone named @MT_TSI shared an article about a similar situation in Toronto, in which an apartment with a toilet and shower in the living room sold for almost a million dollars.

It doesn’t even have a screen – the mess from the shower doesn’t bear thinking about.

Twitter user, @danbarua, shared this shot of a flat in London, in which the shower is conveniently located in the kitchen for that optimal breakfast and ablutions experience.

Some people noticed other flaws in the apartment’s design.

There was, perhaps, one flaw too many.

Erm …

We hope he found something a little less exhibitionist.

