This guy’s dating profile gets more jaw-dropping with every sentence and it’s seriously next-level stuff

Life dating sex

Having never done online dating – we’re ruling nothing in and nothing out for the future – we’re in no position to give anyone any advice about how to write their profile.

But having said that we feel 100% confident that we can give this one small piece of advice. Don’t write it like this.

It’s one guy’s profile which went viral after it was shared by xx over on Twitter and, well, get a load of this.

“why can’t i find a girlfriend???” pic.twitter.com/YAxiNnvvwK — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) November 27, 2024

And here it just a little bit bigger (hopefully) in case that’s tricky to read.

Extraordinary scenes!

5”7’ is significant. — Warren Bowman (@warrenbowman) November 27, 2024

he's a dispensary MANAGER — John Rawls’ Original Position (@scolerkolo) November 27, 2024

woah, and this guy is single? And he can fit more than 95% of american men in his asshole? Did I read that right? — CircleDumb Publishing, LLC (@CircledumbLlc) November 27, 2024

All those Andrew Tate classes are really paying off. — Eric McClung (@ericmcclung) November 27, 2024

"This is a boundary, not an insecurity" is so funny to me. — Tonixman (@TheTonixman) November 27, 2024

“And they wrapped the baby Jesus in swaddling clothes and laid him in a dispensary manger… — Benet (@BenetH42) November 27, 2024

We’re with this person.

“casual long term relationship” not allowed male friends, how bout you get hit with a mallet? https://t.co/9KtrPyptkJ — Jo Lee (@jo_leeeee) November 27, 2024

READ MORE

The twist in the tale of this couple struggling to have children is a next-level jaw-dropper

Source @RightWingCope