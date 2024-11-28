Politics Helen Whately takedowns

This magnificent own of Helen Whately was so epic it was visible from space

John Plunkett. Updated November 28th, 2024

You will probably already be familiar with the work of Helen Whateley, the Conservative MP who is no stranger to tying herself in knots.

We mention her today after she appeared on the BBC’s Politics Live, in her current role as shadow work and pensions secretary, where she made some particularly bold claims about the state the Tories left the nation in after 14 years of rule.

And fortunately for us cabinet minister Peter Kyle was on hand to correct her, and he did so in magnificent fashion.

So epic they enjoyed watching that from the ISS.

And this freeze frame, highlighted by the estimable @implausibleblog, was especially brilliant.

Boom.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

To conclude …

