This wannabe director wasn’t happy when no-one stumped up $2k for a camera and their outrageously entitled rant is a proper humdinger

Life Choosing Beggars entitled

We don’t feature quite so many ‘choosing beggars’ on these pages that we used to, that is to say people trying to get something on the cheap or for free.

But this one is a classic of the genre, a wannabe film director who put a request out on Facebook to help them buy a $2k camera and their outrageously entitled rant is a very funny read.

Make a film out of it. A short one, admittedly.

And here are our favourite three things people said about it.

‘This entire rant after one week? She doesn’t have the patience to be a director.’

Nonsuperstites “I post a picture and I get all these likes, but when I ask for two grand everyone ignores me.” ‘Likes are free, sweetums. Get a side hustle.’

VanNewBar ’60 years from now they’ll be in the old folks home telling everyone how they could have been the next big thing, but couldn’t afford the camera.’

Darkgamer000

READ MORE

‘What’s your ‘f**ked around and found out’ story?’ – 21 people who had to face the consequences of their own ridiculous actions

Source Reddit