‘As you got older, what did you realise?’ – 24 eye-opening life-lessons for all ages

Life ageing

Life can only be understand backwards, but must be lived forwards, as the Danish philosopher Kierkegaard once said (yes, we’re very classy in these parts).

With that in mind, we can all benefit from the wisdom you accrue just from living life and getting older.

Over on Twitter @billygrene recently asked for people to share their life lessons from getting older.

As you got older what did you realize? — g (@billygrene) November 21, 2024

And the things people had to say might be helpful to you.

The importance of time. You can get everything back except time. Don’t let people play in your face, don’t do things you don’t want to do or don’t like. Big time wastes. It’s expensive. — Jennifer Grady (@jenngradybklyn) November 22, 2024

The length of time you know a person means absolutely nothing when it comes to how they show up for you. https://t.co/X23NjiCxGB — Laura- destiny (free✊ ) (@dxstinyy00) November 26, 2024

No one can ever love you for who you really are if you never let them see who you really are https://t.co/qyZ1XcJY4x — abby (@abby4thepeople) November 28, 2024

saying less holds more quality. — written personal (@raveenantonia) November 22, 2024

Run like hell from any and all forms of negativity – be absolutely ruthless cutting those people out of your life. — Dr. Max de Cade, CBK (@MaxDecade80s) November 22, 2024

A little grace goes a long way honestly everyone has some kind of problem lol just be more forgiving and look at the bigger picture https://t.co/Vd2uxo5gM0 — Sherry (@SchrodingrsBrat) November 28, 2024

The power of detachment. Not only from people but from outcomes too https://t.co/LIAoL3cJy5 — B (@beckause_) November 23, 2024

YOU CAN NOT MIX ALL YOUR FRIEND GROUPS https://t.co/lI4ra5E2fm — Loky (@LokyMann) November 26, 2024

That everyone knows exactly what they’re doing and that whatever treatment they give you is a direct reflection of how much they value you https://t.co/GlanVzYZ9y — MS GRIPPY♈️ (@poppy4161) November 21, 2024

You can do everything “right” and still get an undesired result. That’s just called life. https://t.co/Ps64fKQSdg — iammelsmith.bsky.social on Bluesky (@iamMelsmith) November 21, 2024

