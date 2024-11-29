Animals heartwarming

This mother chimpanzee meeting her new baby after two days of medical care will have your eyes leaking like there’s no tomorrow

Poke Staff. Updated November 29th, 2024

A video from Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas went wildly viral back in 2022, and has been causing serious eye leakage every time people have seen it since then.

It shows the reaction of a 28-year-old chimpanzee, named Mahale, to finally meeting her third baby, Kucheza, two days after complications during his caesarian birth led to him being whisked away for medical support.

Watch how it happened – with the sound up.

If that doesn’t move you, you have a stone for a heart. These responses are typical of the thousands more which were posted on various platforms.

The zoo’s local news station shared a close-up of baby Kucheza.

All together now –

Aww Kristen Bell GIFfrom Aww GIFs

