Celebrity Gregg Wallace masterchef Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry’s dissection of the Gregg Wallace story and the righteous fury of the ‘anti-woke right wing press’ totally nails it

John Plunkett. Updated December 3rd, 2024

One slightly odd aspect of the Gregg Wallace story – you remember – is that certain sections of the media (what you might call the usual suspects) who would traditionally be virulently anti-woke have come out in fierce condemnation of the MasterChef presenter.

You’ll have lost count in the past of the number of times the Daily Mail, for instance, has fulminated about people being ‘cancelled’ but in this case they are right on board.

And two brains Fry totally nails why.

Bizarre indeed. And just a few of the many things people said about what he had to say.

And from the other side of the world …

READ MORE

27 favourite things people are saying about Gregg Wallace right now

Source @Haggis_UK