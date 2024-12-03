Stephen Fry’s dissection of the Gregg Wallace story and the righteous fury of the ‘anti-woke right wing press’ totally nails it

Celebrity Gregg Wallace masterchef Stephen Fry

One slightly odd aspect of the Gregg Wallace story – you remember – is that certain sections of the media (what you might call the usual suspects) who would traditionally be virulently anti-woke have come out in fierce condemnation of the MasterChef presenter.

You’ll have lost count in the past of the number of times the Daily Mail, for instance, has fulminated about people being ‘cancelled’ but in this case they are right on board.

And two brains Fry totally nails why.

Stephen Fry: “The right wing press generally speaking promotes & pushes an anti-woke agenda… but they have to balance that against their hatred of the BBC & their hatred of the BBC trumps their hatred of wokeness… a rather bizarre spectacle..”#KayBurley pic.twitter.com/YidhWkIbVL — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) December 3, 2024

Bizarre indeed. And just a few of the many things people said about what he had to say.

