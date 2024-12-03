This hilariously entitled mum who wanted money off her haircut because it was ‘only a trim’ is a proper hall of famer

Life Choosing Beggars entitled hair

We’ve featured no end of fabulously entitled people on these pages – classified as ‘choosing beggars’ over on Reddit – and very funny (and infuriating) they are too.

And this is a classic of the genre, a mum who did her level best to get a cheap haircut because actually they didn’t want a haircut. They just wanted a trim. And that is something entirely different.

Obviously.

Mega oof.

‘My eyes rolled so far back into my head when I read she was a single mother.’

AvaLadyofLight ‘As a stylist myself, my response is always “it’s not about how much I take off, it’s about what I leave on”.’

ridgy14 ‘I wanna speak to your manager. ‘BITCH … I am the f-cking manager!’

akalyrikal1

Source Reddit u/MineCartCarnage