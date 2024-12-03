Life Choosing Beggars entitled hair
This hilariously entitled mum who wanted money off her haircut because it was ‘only a trim’ is a proper hall of famer
We’ve featured no end of fabulously entitled people on these pages – classified as ‘choosing beggars’ over on Reddit – and very funny (and infuriating) they are too.
And this is a classic of the genre, a mum who did her level best to get a cheap haircut because actually they didn’t want a haircut. They just wanted a trim. And that is something entirely different.
Obviously.
Mega oof.
‘My eyes rolled so far back into my head when I read she was a single mother.’
AvaLadyofLight
‘As a stylist myself, my response is always “it’s not about how much I take off, it’s about what I leave on”.’
ridgy14
‘I wanna speak to your manager.
‘BITCH … I am the f-cking manager!’
akalyrikal1
Source Reddit u/MineCartCarnage