Probably the funniest use of a mascot costume you’ll see today
Brooke Olzendam had a relatable reaction when Rumble the Bison (not a real bison) went full ninja and crept up on her.
Watch what happened.
@espn 🤣🤣🤣 (via @Trail Blazers) #nba #basketball ♬ original sound – ESPN
Her encounter with the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team mascot went viral back in 2022 – with people posting reactions like these –
She lowkey swung on him though 😂
James
Her nightmare came to life…. the sprint. lol.
TraceyKiss
Rumble is literally the best! 🥰🥰 🦬 💙💛
kmwthay
That was a look of pure fear for a second.
ImTotallyAHumanEntity
Fight or flight….. FLIGHT!!!😂😂
DwayneJBallard
Brooke had actually had a sort of heads up from Rumble, but he still got her.
Ran into my nemesis, tonight. He told me I should be scared tomorrow night…
Well, his eyes did. pic.twitter.com/jwfaCCX08c
— Brooke Olzendam (@brookeolzendam) December 19, 2022
Funnily enough, ESPN journalist Malika Andrews got a slight taste of the same medicine during her reaction piece.
@espn 🤣🤣 @Malika Andrews #nba #basketball #blazers ♬ original sound – ESPN
Watch out for mascots, everyone.
