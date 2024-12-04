US live tv pranks

Probably the funniest use of a mascot costume you’ll see today

Updated December 4th, 2024

Brooke Olzendam had a relatable reaction when Rumble the Bison (not a real bison) went full ninja and crept up on her.

Watch what happened.

@espn 🤣🤣🤣 (via @Trail Blazers) #nba #basketball ♬ original sound – ESPN

Her encounter with the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team mascot went viral back in 2022 – with people posting reactions like these –

She lowkey swung on him though 😂
James

Her nightmare came to life…. the sprint. lol.
TraceyKiss

Rumble is literally the best! 🥰🥰 🦬 💙💛
kmwthay

That was a look of pure fear for a second.
ImTotallyAHumanEntity

Fight or flight….. FLIGHT!!!😂😂
DwayneJBallard

Brooke had actually had a sort of heads up from Rumble, but he still got her.

Funnily enough, ESPN journalist Malika Andrews got a slight taste of the same medicine during her reaction piece.

@espn 🤣🤣 @Malika Andrews #nba #basketball #blazers ♬ original sound – ESPN

Watch out for mascots, everyone.

