Probably the funniest use of a mascot costume you’ll see today

Brooke Olzendam had a relatable reaction when Rumble the Bison (not a real bison) went full ninja and crept up on her.

Watch what happened.

Her encounter with the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team mascot went viral back in 2022 – with people posting reactions like these –

She lowkey swung on him though 😂

James

Her nightmare came to life…. the sprint. lol.

TraceyKiss

Rumble is literally the best! 🥰🥰 🦬 💙💛

kmwthay

That was a look of pure fear for a second.

ImTotallyAHumanEntity

Fight or flight….. FLIGHT!!!😂😂

DwayneJBallard

Brooke had actually had a sort of heads up from Rumble, but he still got her.

Ran into my nemesis, tonight. He told me I should be scared tomorrow night… Well, his eyes did. pic.twitter.com/jwfaCCX08c — Brooke Olzendam (@brookeolzendam) December 19, 2022

Funnily enough, ESPN journalist Malika Andrews got a slight taste of the same medicine during her reaction piece.

Watch out for mascots, everyone.

Image Screengrab