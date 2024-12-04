Pics advent christmas

The outrageous coincidence of this advent calendar’s first three doors was the very opposite of a cause for Celebrations

John Plunkett. Updated December 4th, 2024

There’s no end of variety of different advent calendars you can buy these days – never mind creeping commercialisation, it’s a landslide – but chocolate ones will always be the best.

Except, well, not always.

We say this after @jamesdnmnn shared the outrageous coincidence of the first two doors of his Celebrations advent calendar and, well, it was no cause for celebration.

And then, well, guess what?

Three!

Well, maybe.

We’re hitting refresh on his Twitter to see what happened next (or find out for yourself here).

Source @jamesdnmnn