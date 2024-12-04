The outrageous coincidence of this advent calendar’s first three doors was the very opposite of a cause for Celebrations

Pics advent christmas

There’s no end of variety of different advent calendars you can buy these days – never mind creeping commercialisation, it’s a landslide – but chocolate ones will always be the best.

Except, well, not always.

We say this after @jamesdnmnn shared the outrageous coincidence of the first two doors of his Celebrations advent calendar and, well, it was no cause for celebration.

A bounty behind doors 1 AND 2 is just evil. Christmas ruined — James (@jamesdnmnn) December 2, 2024

And then, well, guess what?

Im losing my mind. What a way to ruin the start of someones day https://t.co/YJinJ7ResP pic.twitter.com/ZURt4odrvA — James (@jamesdnmnn) December 3, 2024

Three!

Awaiting a full calendar of bounty bars reveal — Luke Irving (@imlirvingit) December 3, 2024

That’s a real advent calendar though. That I will say. None of this woke stuff. — Marcus (@Marcus70672192) December 3, 2024

They do it on purpose knowing people will tweet about it. Been the same the last few years with the first door. They upped the ante this year — Steve (@Nintendoubt815) December 3, 2024

Well, maybe.

I rage quit mine, opened them all and ate them in one sitting.

Spoiler, the only 3 in there are the first 3.

And I'm sure some-one over there is laughing at us all. — NerdChachHO-HO-HO ⛄ (@nerdchacho) December 3, 2024

We’re hitting refresh on his Twitter to see what happened next (or find out for yourself here).

