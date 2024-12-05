Someone has compiled all the funniest bits from box-office flop ‘Megalopolis’ so that ‘no one has to ever watch it again’

Entertainment films

Even if you haven’t seen it, you’re probably aware of the recent movie Megalopolis. It was written, produced and directed by Francis Ford Coppola, legendary director of all-time classic films The Godfather I and II, Apocalypse Now and The Conversation.

Unfortunately, the ‘epic science fiction drama’ doesn’t quite reach the dizzy heights of those masterpieces, despite having a stellar cast including Adam Driver, Dustin Hoffman, Aubrey Plaza, Jon Voight and many others. It’s been widely derided by critics and box-office takings have been pitifully low for such a big budget movie.

After all the bad reviews we’re certainly in no rush to see it ourselves, but we were kind of intrigued to see just how bad it could be.

Luckily, Twitter user Kil Zanderz has shared some of the funniest and weirdest moments from the film so we can get a flavour of it’s bizarre awfulness.

i collected every megalopolis funny moment i could remember so that no one ever has to watch it again, and also so that people will believe me when i try to explain how insane it is pic.twitter.com/uVq9B4D2yl — Kil Zanderz (@schwartzhawke) November 17, 2024

It certainly looks… different. This montage is slightly NSFW.

Oh megalopolis why weren’t you advertised as a comedy — ivy (@luckyjubileee) November 17, 2024

It feels like a student film with a huge budget — John M. White (@thejohnmwhite) November 18, 2024

what is this movie even about — mugen (@richmugen) November 18, 2024

Honestly the entire movie is sort of like watching a 2 hour long "clips out of context" compilation — Alex Nickel (@alexunickel) November 18, 2024

Looks like 8 different movies in one — pukka (@pukka__) November 18, 2024

Oh I gotta see this dumpster fire immediately https://t.co/5chgpkbgOp — VVill Tru (@TruAxeman) November 18, 2024

I’ve been debating if I should spend a few hours of my life watching this movie.

After seeing these clips, it’s an easy: No https://t.co/51CuFqyUFl — Drew Wilson (@drewwilson) November 18, 2024

Genuinely have never had a cinema experience like Megalopolis. The film ended and everyone just burst out laughing. Unbelievable stuff. Terrible film mind. https://t.co/q3kv2B0ca8 — Stylo (@Stylo_____) November 18, 2024

why is this how i found out that americans call sausage rolls “pigs in a blanket” https://t.co/wYtBtvB7Yj — m ♡ (@thehcndmaiden) November 18, 2024

Paul Kilduff-Taylor went further.

This post is not accurate because *every scene in the entire movie* is like this. It is unrelenting. There needs a new German word invented to describe the emotion that this film evokes. https://t.co/GZMTeFjP74 — Paul Kilduff-Taylor (@mode7games) November 18, 2024

Source Kil Zanderz Image Screengrab