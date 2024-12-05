Entertainment films

Someone has compiled all the funniest bits from box-office flop ‘Megalopolis’ so that ‘no one has to ever watch it again’

David Harris. Updated December 5th, 2024

Even if you haven’t seen it, you’re probably aware of the recent movie Megalopolis. It was written, produced and directed by Francis Ford Coppola, legendary director of all-time classic films The Godfather I and II, Apocalypse Now and The Conversation.

Unfortunately, the ‘epic science fiction drama’ doesn’t quite reach the dizzy heights of those masterpieces, despite having a stellar cast including Adam Driver, Dustin Hoffman, Aubrey Plaza, Jon Voight and many others. It’s been widely derided by critics and box-office takings have been pitifully low for such a big budget movie.

After all the bad reviews we’re certainly in no rush to see it ourselves, but we were kind of intrigued to see just how bad it could be.

Luckily, Twitter user Kil Zanderz has shared some of the funniest and weirdest moments from the film so we can get a flavour of it’s bizarre awfulness.

It certainly looks… different. This montage is slightly NSFW.

Paul Kilduff-Taylor went further.

Source Kil Zanderz Image Screengrab