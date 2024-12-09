What is something that is an automatic ” I am not eating here, we need to leave.” At a restaurant? – 17 personal red lines
Under normal circumstances, there’s generally a line you won’t cross in pursuit of a meal, and a question from Science girl on Twitter/X teased that line out of people.
Here’s her question.
What is something that is an automatic " I am not eating here, we need to leave." At a restaurant? pic.twitter.com/90rbMfRg9s
— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) December 7, 2024
And these are some responses of varying degrees of reasonable.
1.
— Tony Falcone (@tfalcone68) December 7, 2024
2.
Tables too near each other or too small. I want to be comfortable, and I don’t want to rub elbows with randos.
— Jason Vayanos (@JasonVayanos) December 7, 2024
3.
White tablecloths. Indicates that it is outside my price range
The other one is no prices on the menu. Also means outside my price range.
— TheUltimator5 (@TheUltimator5) December 7, 2024
4.
Being ignored.
— Chatty Kathy (@LindaRo48804144) December 7, 2024
5.
Once ate at a restaurant in Hoboken. They were surprised to see us and had no menus. They just made what we wanted as long as it was pasta. Felt like a mafia front.
— sacks_of_goldman (@sacksofgoldman) December 7, 2024
6.
7.
Real story: Walked into a restaurant and found my ex-wife waitressing. I was gone like Casper the Ghost!
— Trailmyx (@Trailmyx) December 7, 2024
8.
Waiting 30 minutes for the server to come ask what drinks you want
— Jonathan Garcia (@admondisruptor) December 7, 2024
9.
A dogs welcome sign.
— ''® (@SHALOMEIBBOTSON) December 8, 2024