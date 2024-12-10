A woman asked what men ‘have to put up with’ and these 13 man babies bawled loudest

Life lee anderson men

You will probably already be familiar with the question posed by @Jesii_ca_M/ who highlighted a few of the challenges faced by women and asked what ‘men have to deal with’.

Women deal with periods, pregnancy, and menopause.

What do men have to deal with? — Jessica M (@Jesii_ca_M) December 8, 2024

Familiar because of this response by Reform UK chief whip – chief whip! – Lee Anderson.

We’ve written all about that here, but you probably won’t be surprised to learn that 30p Lee wasn’t the only man baby to throw his toys out of the pram.

And these 17 men surely bawled loudest.

1.

Women who are either on their period, pregnant or burning up next to you in bed with menopause. Not a particularly easy mine field to navigate. — Billy Bob (Lab Ratt) (@StokeMuskratt) December 8, 2024

2.

Men deal with the crushing weight of expectations: be tough, succeed, never fail, never cry. And when we can’t carry it all? We’re told it’s our fault. — Zach (@wyos_zach) December 8, 2024

3.

Working on an oil rig putting food on the table and roof over your head and then having to come home and put up with all the crap you mentioned. — Golf R. (@swappro) December 8, 2024

4.

Like the great Bill Burr once said – Women get off the Titanic 1st. They get released 1st in a hostage situation. They are 1st in line to get out of a burning building. Men are the ones to go see if an intruder is in the house……. — Gabriel Keller ✝️ (@G_David_Keller) December 8, 2024

5.

Women in their entirety. We also internalize everything so we are always trying to solve things that has nothing to do with us. Are u forgetting we die first? — Intrusive Savage (@IntrusiveTimes) December 8, 2024

6.

11.