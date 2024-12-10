21 funniest Bluesky takedowns of Lee Anderson’s ‘Battle of the Somme’ comment

Politics comebacks lee anderson

If you’ve been on any social media site in the past 24 hours, you’ll have seen Reform UK MP Lee Anderson being thoroughly lampooned for the response he gave to Jessica M‘s question about the trials and tribulations of womanhood.

This was her post –

Women deal with periods, pregnancy, and menopause.

What do men have to deal with? — Jessica M (@Jesii_ca_M) December 8, 2024

And this was his baffling reply –

Since the Battle of the Somme happened in 1916 and 30p Lee was born in 1967, it’s literally beyond the bounds of possibility for him to have ‘tried’ it himself, and we shared some of the deserved mockery he received from Twitter/X yesterday.

We spotted so many great shots across Anderson’s bow on Bluesky, we decided to gather those together, too.

The very funny Sam Whyte got the ball rolling.

Reform is a party by and for men born in 1967 who believe they were personally gassed at the Somme. [image or embed] — Sam Whyte (@samwhyte.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 12:23 PM

And Bluesky ran with it.

1.

2.

3.

Christmas markets are modern men’s Battle of the Somme. — Geoff Norcott (@geoffnorcott.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 4:40 PM

4.

I fought alongside Lee at the imaginary Somme and you know what was great? When we all paused to play football together on Christmas Day not one person took the knee. Happier times. — Chaudman (@chaudman.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 12:34 PM

5.

Sad news just in – Lee Anderson has been fatally wounded during warfare hostilities with an angry tampon aided and abetted by a HRT patch during the Battle of The Somme.

Best we forget [image or embed] — Serial Chiller (@firstladynot.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 6:01 PM

6.

i did the Battle of the Somme tour twice *by choice* when i was at school which i think makes me more of a WW1 veteran than he is lmao — Christmas Ewa (@ewacat.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 12:31 PM

7.

8.

Your reminder that Lee Anderson can't cope with the trauma of seeing a trans person on a John Lewis commercial [image or embed] — Russ Jones (@russincheshire.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 1:28 PM

9.

Lee Anderson famously led the charge on the Somme armed with nothing but a toothpick and a boiled ham. What a twat. Like… you could easily have said "traditionally, the burden of earning money and providing for the family falls on the man" and it may be somewhat correct, but *THE SOMME* Christ. [image or embed] — She Guevara (@sheg7.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 2:31 PM

10.

11.