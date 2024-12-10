Sport china

John Cleese felt the traditional Chinese sport of board-shoe racing had a Monty Python vibe – and he’s not wrong

Poke Staff. Updated December 10th, 2024

If you have traumatic memories of the three-legged race at school sports days, prepare to have your mind blown by this feat of skill and co-ordination.

It’s definitely a ‘don’t try this at home’ sort of a thing – no matter how handy you are with planks, webbing and a nail gun. People were, quite rightly, very impressed.

It came to the attention of John Cleese, who felt it had a certain Monty Python vibe.

His post grabbed even more attention for the clip.

Any excuse to have another look at this.

Image Screengrab, Screengrab