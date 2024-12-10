John Cleese felt the traditional Chinese sport of board-shoe racing had a Monty Python vibe – and he’s not wrong
If you have traumatic memories of the three-legged race at school sports days, prepare to have your mind blown by this feat of skill and co-ordination.
This unique sport of Board-shoe racing showcases unity and skill at China's 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities in Hainan. pic.twitter.com/qGZZjlikJ9
— Game of X (@froggyups) December 5, 2024
It’s definitely a ‘don’t try this at home’ sort of a thing – no matter how handy you are with planks, webbing and a nail gun. People were, quite rightly, very impressed.
1.
This is as / more interesting than a lot of conventional track and field events. https://t.co/HbVBUiK0RQ
— Will Quist (@wquist) December 5, 2024
2.
It's like rowing, but on land https://t.co/m89NY5aI0I
— Share & njoy (@Go_SYH_In_A_Pig) December 5, 2024
3.
What I thought our friendship was like vs what it really was https://t.co/uUdFmHW3hW pic.twitter.com/X2dkd6gNH9
— The Liege of Lilith✨ (@LiegeofLil) December 5, 2024
It came to the attention of John Cleese, who felt it had a certain Monty Python vibe.
A new event for the Monty Python Olympics? Or name a better one! pic.twitter.com/5qge4Cslwa
— John Cleese (@JohnCleese) December 5, 2024
His post grabbed even more attention for the clip.
4.
This one is called Broké Ankul
— Trev's Tweets RN MCFC (@trevormfisher) December 5, 2024
5.
One step beyond! Der der der etc https://t.co/UA6SWg1GQC
— Mural Maestro (@MaestroMural) December 5, 2024
6.
“Youth is wasted on the Young.” https://t.co/mIWiKFEZnU
— grascarp (@grascarp) December 5, 2024
7.
Monty pylon.
— Zach Giunta (@Giunta5Zach) December 5, 2024
8.
100 meter Human Centipede Dash
— The Monster (@boris3324) December 5, 2024
9.
I can´t synchronize even with my son on nintendo. I think would fall after the first step. Let´s stay at silly walk… pic.twitter.com/Oe2LotiR09
— Radek Matoušek (@radekmaty) December 5, 2024
Any excuse to have another look at this.
