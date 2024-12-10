People have been sharing the ‘most absurd facts that are actually true’ – 21 proper eye-openers

Life amazing but true

To the world of Ask Reddit now where, as the name suggests, Redditors ask questions and people answer them.

Every now and again one catches our imagination and this one is right up there after Ok_Objective4334 asked this.

‘What’s the most absurd fact that sounds fake but is actually true?’

And these 17 might open your eyes …

1.

‘Out of all the animals in the world, the most successful hunter by far, with a stunning succes rate of 95%, is… ‘… the dragonfly.

Verlepte

2.



‘Mazda had to recall a bunch of Mazda 6’s because spiders kept infesting the fuel lines.’

paraworldblue

3.



‘There was a shipwreck in 1664, a shipwreck in 1785, and a shipwreck in 1820. Each had 1 survivor. Each survivor was named Hugh Williams.’

pm_me_gnus

4.

‘Cigarette lighters were invented before matches.’

South-Kayaki-86

5.

‘Certain species of nautilus have a detachable penis with its own swimming appendage. It will send its penis on a death mission to procreate.’

BillNyeIsMyWifiGuy

6.

‘Pluto hasn’t completed a rotation around the sun since its discovery.’

stumpyturk

7.

‘The average number of skeletons inside the human body is greater than 1.0.’ ‘Pregnant women blowing the average.’

MR1120

8.



‘The entirety of Wikipedia can be downloaded and the total file size is smaller than the latest Call of Duty.’

Hybridtheory1

9.

‘Honeybees can recognize human faces. Lowkey terrifying knowing they remember who wronged them. They’re out there keeping receipts’.

Puzzleheaded_law_145

10.

‘Eighty percent of 1923-born Soviet men did not make it through World War II.’

sunkenshadow

11.