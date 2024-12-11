What is the single most underrated pleasure in everyday life that most people overlook? – 17 simple delights that deserve recognition

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Life is full of huge, exciting moments like going on a rollercoaster or flying off on a holiday abroad. But there are still wonderful things to be found in day-to-day life if you know where to look.

It’s these simple, everyday pleasures which caught the imagination of Reddit user digwham as they put this question to the hive mind of wisdom otherwise known as r/AskReddit:

What is the single most underrated pleasure in everyday life that most people overlook?

Here are some of the best replies which finally give these unappreciated pleasures the attention they’re due…

1.

‘Having all your teeth and none of them hurt.’

-Gcseh

2.

‘A body that moves. It’s so underrated, please take little breaks while working at your desk and do a little stretching.’

-spoiledbrat1002

3.

‘Having a clear air passage. I hate having a stuffy nose and scratchy throat.’

-esteban1488

4.

‘That first sip of water when you’re really thirsty is absolute magic.’

-QuarterOne1233

5.

‘Making decisions for yourself and not having to tiptoe around anyone else.’

-Apprehensive-Egg4140

6.

‘Watching whatever the fuck the clouds are doing.’

-Caralaughs

7.

‘Waking up rested and taking your time to get up.’

-SronoSr

8.

‘Pooping. Maybe not the most pleasurable thing on earth but every time I find myself recovering from bowel pain or constipation I count my blessings.’

-threadbarefemur

9.

‘Getting into a clean bed, clean sheets, with a clean body every night. Just went camping and realized how good this feels.’

-HatedAntagonist

10.

‘Running water.’

-idkusrnam

11.

‘Heating in every room.’

-mormonenomore2

12.

‘Hot bath for back pain.’

-tryinandsurvivin

13.

‘A nice hot cup of tea in the morning (or coffee) freshly brewed.’

-Cherrylemon202

14.

‘The variety and quantity of food constantly available. Exotic fruits, quality chocolate, every type of cheese imaginable, prime cuts, sweet pastries, etc. etc. all at the one grocery store.

Completely unheard of just a few generations ago.’

-Snappysnapsnapper

15.

‘My cat puts all his body weight against me while I wrap up my work for the day and he falls asleep. It’s the nicest thing.’

–WaitYourTern

16.

‘Have you ever just sat in public and watched life move around you like it’s a cosmic symphony? Each part just doing its thing while still being a part of the whole?’

-Weekly_Soft1069

17.

‘After having been to jail I would say just general life and freedom. There’s a lot of people out here wasting time and life.’

-Mister_Pibbs

READ MORE

‘What’s a food opinion you hold that could get you ostracised from Britain?’ 25 tasty (or not) takes

Source Reddit, Image Pexels